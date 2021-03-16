BOJ could act on Friday but it may not matter USDJPY

USD/JPY could see a pullback over the next few days ahead of the FOMC and BOJ meetings

March 16, 2021 10:08 AM

BOJ could act on Friday, but it may not matter

The BOJ has been providing monetary stimulus to Japan for years in the form of negative rates, ETF buying, and yield curve control (bond buying).  Since the pandemic, the extraordinary stimulus has only increased. After years and years of support, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) begins another 2-day meeting review on Wednesday.  On Friday, they will release the results of their findings.  Currently, the BOJ owns nearly $450 billion worth of Japanese ETFs. With stock markets at their highest levels since the 1990s, the BOJ must find a way to communicate to the markets that they are willing to do “something”, while not considering it tapering.  They could announce a reduction in the amount of ETFs they buy, but that may be a bit less dovish than they want to sound.  A more likely scenario, as had been mentioned by the BOJ last week, is to seek a freer yield fluctuation around the zero target on the 10-year JGB.  The current range is 20 bps in either side.  This would allow them to do “something”, without signaling too much.

Everything you should know about the Japanese Yen

USD/JPY has been highly correlated with the US 10-year yield.   On a daily timeframe, the correlation coefficient between the US 10-year yield and USD/JPY is currently +0.91.  A reading to +1.00 means that the two assets are perfectly correlated and move together on a one to one basis.  USD/JPY has been moving together with 10-year yields in an orderly, upward sloping channel since the beginning of 2021.  On March 4th,  the pair broke above the channel and is testing a downward sloping trendline (red) dating back to June of 2015!  On Monday, price put in its highest level since June 2020 near 109.36 as the RSI began to diverge in overbought territory. The pair has room to pull back to let the RSI unwind.  There may be some profit taking ahead of both the FOMC on Wednesday, as well as the BOJ meeting on Friday.  Support is at horizontal resistance near 108.16.  Below there is the top, upward sloping trendline from the channel near 108.70.  However, even if price pulls back to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the January 6th lows to the yesterday’s highs, near 106.74, the longer-term daily trend would still be higher.  If bulls decide to push USD/JPY higher, first horizontal resistance above yesterday’s highs is 109.85.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

USD/JPY could see a pullback over the next few days ahead of the FOMC and BOJ meetings.  However, whether or not the BOJ does anything, may not matter.  USD/JPY price action ultimately could be about the FOMC outcome and the resulting move in US 10-year interest rates.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex JPY Interest rates BoJ

Latest market news

View more
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Today 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Today 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Uptrend
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 05:35 PM
    japan_03
    USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 12:18 AM
      aus_04
      Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
        banks_03
        Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Rallies Despite Geopolitical Risks Ahead of PMIs
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        February 20, 2025 06:01 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.