BOE ditches dovish stance as GBP flies high

Could anything overshadow the Bank of England’s Inflation Report today? You bet, the news that the government had lost a court case, which means it […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
November 3, 2016 3:47 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Could anything overshadow the Bank of England’s Inflation Report today? You bet, the news that the government had lost a court case, which means it may have to put the triggering of Article 50 to a vote, was rocket fuel for the pound. GBP is the best performer in the G10 so far in November, even though we are only three days in, there is good reason to suspect this rally may have legs.

The Bank of England’s Inflation Report confirmed that the Bank has shifted to a neutral stance from a dovish stance, which led to the market rapidly pricing out the prospect of a rate cut this year and next. The overnight index swaps market is pricing in a mere 4.7% chance of a cut in rates in the middle of next year, by the end of 2017 the market is pricing in a near 20% chance of a hike on the back of Bank’s upward revision to its inflation forecast.

If the price is right…

The BOE now expects prices to stay above its 2% target rate out to 2019, back in August the Bank’s central projection saw weaker prices staying below target for its forecast period. Although the Bank has said that it will look through a period of higher prices caused by sterling weakness in the past, today the Inflation Report made clear that the Bank will not tolerate an indefinite period of above target inflation, suggesting that it may act to dampen price pressure down the line.

The Bank said that policy expectations are fairly evenly balanced: while the Bank may raise rates if the UK experiences a prolonged period of high inflation, it reiterated that it still has the ammunition to boost the economy if Brexit negotiations weigh on growth.

Pesky GDP forecasts weigh on BOE reputation

The Bank has also revised up its forecast for growth, GDP in 2017 is now expected at 1.4%, up from 0.8% in August. However, while near-term growth might be higher, the outlook for longer-term growth remains weak, the Bank revised down its GDP forecast for 2018 to just below 1%, it was projected at 1.5% in August. Although the Bank’s central forecast does not expect the UK to plunge into recession on the back of our exit from the European Union, it is expecting a prolonged period of low to mediocre growth that could impact future investment and jobs prospects.

So, can we call this a hawkish Inflation Repot? Compared to the last one, yes, the Governor sounded much more upbeat than he did a few months back, however, he did remind us that Brexit risks are still alive and well. When asked his opinion on the legal ruling that could see Theresa May forced to delay triggering Article 50, the Governor was diplomatic, however, he said this was another reminder of the type of uncertainty that can be caused by Brexit.

High Court ruling: Not all uncertainty created equal

The FX market does not seem to mind this uncertainty, with the pound rallying on the back of the decision from the High Court. The FTSE 100 has is the worst performer in Europe, suggesting that the inverse correlation with the pound is alive and well. However, the FTSE 250 rallied on the back of the announcement, as this index is more closely associated with the fortunes of the         UK economy. Some elements of the FTSE 100 also cheered the High Court’s decision. The real estate sector is by far the best performer on the FTSE 100 today, and is up nearly 3%. The real estate sector is also closely aligned with the UK’s economic fortunes, so if the market thinks that Brexit is bad news for the UK economy, any delay to triggering Article 50 should be warmly welcomed, even if it signals more uncertainty ahead. The real estate sector makes up just over 1% of the FTSE 100, so its large increase today has not been able to prop up the broader index.

So where does this leave UK asset prices?

Although global markets remain at the mercy of the outcome of the US election, if Hillary Clinton does manage to win next week, then the GBP may continue to outperform the G10. The Court ruling on Article 50 opens the door to a delayed Brexit, which seems a good enough excuse for the FX market to extend this GBP rally further. The increase in the BOE’s inflation forecast could also keep upward pressure on UK Gilt yields, which are the building blocks of a stronger GBP, in our view.

Overall, US election fears weighing on the dollar, and Brexit fears temporarily receding, could trigger a break above 1.25 in GBP/USD in the near term. If this happens then we could see GBP/USD move towards the 1.25-1.30 range between now and the Fed meeting in December.

 

 

Related tags: BOE Brexit Forex GBP/USD politics

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest BOE articles

united_kingdom_05
GBPUSD, Silver Outlook: BOE Decision and Haven Exhaustion
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
February 6, 2025 08:55 AM
    united_kingdom_02
    GBP/USD Holds Below 50-Day SMA Ahead of BoE Rate Decision
    By:
    David Song
    January 31, 2025 04:40 PM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
      By:
      David Song
      December 19, 2024 01:56 PM
        Market trader analysing data
        GBP/USD forecast: Currency Pair of the Week – December 16, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 16, 2024 01:25 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.