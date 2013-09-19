Blackberry announces new smartphone

Blackberry has confirmed the launch of its latest smartphone, which is its largest yet.

The firm claims that the Z30 will last for more than two days between charges, while it has a five-inch screen.

Blackberry has lost ground on rivals such as Apple and Samsung in the last few years and the Z30 will be seen as an attempt to claw back some of the market.

Colin Gillis, director of research at investment advisers BGC Financial, suggested that Blackberry is not a "meaningful platform" any more.

"Android is clearly number one, Apple's iOS is number two, and now Windows Phone is number three," he told BBC News, adding Blackberry's phones are "fine", but this is no longer enough.

The BlackBerry Z30 smartphone is set to roll out from select carriers and retailers around the world beginning next week in the UK and Middle East, a blog from the firm revealed.

It will have to compete with models such as the new iPhone 5S, which is being launched by Apple this week.

