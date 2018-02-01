Bitcoin unable to shrug off negative sentiment

Sentiment towards cryptocurrencies is turning sour with negative headlines pouring out from left, right and centre.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
February 1, 2018 8:26 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Bitcoin was unable to build on its small gains from yesterday and at $9380, it is now closer to $9000 than the $10000 mark. Sentiment towards cryptocurrencies is turning sour with negative headlines pouring out from left, right and centre. Concerns that Facebook is banning ads and major crypto exchanges shutting down has really silenced the hype and some people are probably having second thoughts about investing their hard earned cash into digital currencies. With prices falling, would-be buyers are probably waiting on the side-lines until the downtrend is over, while existing buyers may be withdrawing to avoid giving back any remaining profit they may have accumulated. But all that could change very quickly once there’s clear evidence prices have bottomed out, as I am sure there are still a lot of people wanting to get on board when the time is right. For now though Bitcoin and other cryptos remain out of favour. It would be interesting to see if the rising government bond yields would weigh on noninterest-bearing assets like gold and Bitcoin.  These buck-denominated assets could come under further pressure in the event the US dollar makes a comeback on the back of Friday’s jobs report.  So, things are not looking great for Bitcoin right now, but that could all change suddenly due to the possibility of pent up demand.

But the manner in which Bitcoin prices have been going down suggests they are in distribution phase, which is probably not something that crypto bulls would want to hear. There is thus the danger we could see a sharper decline in the coming days before Bitcoin potentially bounces back. That being said we are continuing to monitor price action closely and watch for signs of a reversal. Specifically, we are keeping a close eye on recent highs, as when a prior high is breached, this could signal the end of a downtrend. As things stand, Bitcoin’s most recent high comes in at $11990 and this is now the bull/bear line. On the downside, some of the potential bearish objectives are as follows: 9220 – the most recent low; 8180-8310 range – this is where an old resistance level meets the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level of the most recent price swing; 7775/80 – the 200-day moving average and finally 6550-6855 range – old resistance and 161.8% Fibonacci extension level of the most recent price swing converge here.

Related tags: Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin USD

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Yesterday 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
February 22, 2025 08:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Cryptocurrencies articles

Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Bitcoin Forecast: Is the Rally Losing its Steam?
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
November 15, 2024 08:34 AM
    Market trader analysing data
    EUR/USD, FTSE and ETH/USD analysis - Technical Tuesday, March 12, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    March 12, 2024 11:00 AM
      Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
      Bitcoin, Ethereum analysis: Awaiting a break in BTC/USD and ETH/USD
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      May 23, 2023 04:09 PM
        Bank notes of different currencies
        The history of money
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        April 27, 2023 02:08 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.