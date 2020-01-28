Bitcoin rallies as other safe havens fade

After a 12% surge over the past 3 days, Bitcoin closed this morning at $9400, its highest level in almost 12 weeks.
As fellow analysts, traders and cryptocurrency commentators debate the most appropriate tag for the December turning point in Bitcoin, a phenomenon we first identified back in November here we would prefer to focus on what lies ahead for the markets leading cryptocurrency.

January 28, 2020 11:45 PM

After a 12% surge over the past 3 days, Bitcoin closed this morning at $9400, its highest level in almost 12 weeks.

As fellow analysts, traders and cryptocurrency commentators debate the most appropriate tag for the December turning point in Bitcoin, a phenomenon we first identified back in November here we would prefer to focus on what lies ahead for the markets leading cryptocurrency.

Common sense would suggest that the rally in Bitcoin is linked to the global spread of the coronavirus. However, the move in Bitcoin overnight was in sharp contrast to a round of profit-taking in more traditional safe-haven assets including gold and the Japanese Yen, following global efforts to contain the coronavirus and a round of solid economic data in the U.S.

Further undermining support for traditional safety havens, scientists believe we are approaching the peak contagion period for coronavirus, thought vaguely to be around the 8th of February. In Hong Kong, researchers have confirmed they have developed a vaccine for the virus. Due to the need for clinical trials, its introduction remains some months away.

Turning to the technical picture, there is evidence of a minor five-wave rally from the 6425 low on the 18th of December to this morning’s 9430 high. This development is significant as it confirms the longer-term uptrend has returned. It also provides another layer of confidence to the long Bitcoin trade idea we outlined in early January here.

Providing a dilemma, following a completed minor five rally, a pullback normally follows. However, in the big picture, we are looking for Bitcoin to retest the 13880 high from June 2019, before a move towards $14,000/$16,000.

In an effort to balance the short term/long term conflict and because I would prefer to not let a winning trade become a losing trade, I will raise the stop loss on my long position up to 8500 (daily closing basis). Please note, I will refrain from adding to the long position again as originally suggested in our article from early January.

Bitcoin rallies as other safe havens fade

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of the 24th of January 2020. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance.  This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: Bitcoin USD Cryptocurrencies

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Oil Drops Ahead of FOMC Risks
Yesterday 01:00 PM
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq Forecast for the Week Ahead: FOMC, Core PCE
Yesterday 08:00 AM
GBP/USD Breaks Above Weekly Range to Eye Monthly High
January 25, 2025 10:00 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD bulls target new record
January 25, 2025 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Outlook: Bulls Hold the Line as Fed, Core PCE Loom Large
January 25, 2025 12:00 PM
Weekly Equities Forecast: Magnificent 7 earnings Meta, Apple & Tesla
January 25, 2025 02:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bitcoin USD articles

Bitcoin_eye
Bitcoin toys with a record high, but volumes signal a warning
By:
Matt Simpson
January 22, 2025 05:07 AM
    Bitcoin Update: Buyers Struggle to Break Key Resistance at $106k
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    January 21, 2025 05:49 PM
      Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
      Bitcoin Analysis: Will Bears Break Through the 90k Barrier?
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      January 13, 2025 10:07 PM
        Bitcoin_100USD
        Top Trades for 2025: USD/JPY, Bitcoin Poised for Trump
        By:
        Michael Boutros
        December 30, 2024 03:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.