Bitcoin Forecast: Is the Rally Losing its Steam?

Bitcoin Forecast: After the DXY pulled back from the 107-mark, Bitcoin retraced to the 86,000 level, reflecting a slight cooling in Trump-driven market momentum. Is the 100,000 mark still within reach?

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 15, 2024 8:34 AM
Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Key Events:

  • The Trump market momentum is on a possible recharge mode
  • DXY pulled back from the 107-mark, Bitcoin pulled back from the 93,000 high

This year, analysts and investors have widely set Bitcoin’s target at 100k, a level that has remained in sight since the January 2024 bull run took prices to a record 73,800. Bitcoin’s current trajectory has continued to surpass expectations, especially after the US elections in November. However, caution arises around possible reversal volatility near 100k.

Get our exclusive guide to bitcoin trading in Q4 2024

Current market trends are closely tied to expectations for Trump’s policy agenda, with momentum likely to recharge through the Christmas holidays and into early 2025. Notably, Trump’s policies could undergo adjustments if they conflict with legal requirements or economic sustainability.

Market focus has now shifted toward Trump’s agenda rather than Fed rate or inflation expectations, with inflation risks persisting into 2025 as potential tariff and tax policies under Trump could impact Fed rate control and overall inflation.

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

BTCUSD: Weekly Time Frame – Log Scale

BTCUSD_2024-11-15_11-33-11

Source: Tradingview

Following Bitcoin’s trend from a weekly time frame and Elliott Wave perspective, the fifth wave is currently in play, with the trendline connecting the 2021 peaks acting as a potential target and resistance level. The RSI has also returned to overbought territory.

The boundaries of the parallel channels formed since 2021 serve as potential support zones for pullbacks, starting with the mid-channel between the 73,000 and 69,000 range. A decisive close below 66,000 could pull the trend further toward the lower boundary of the upper channel near the 50,000-mark.

Bitcoin Forecast: BTCUSD_2024-11-15_11-46-39

Source: Tradingview

From the upside, using the Fibonacci retracement tool from the November 2021 high of 69,000 to the November 2022 low of 15,480, the uptrend since 2022 respects retracement ratios at 0.272 (31,000), the golden 0.618 (73,790), and 1 (69,000), with the 1.618 target slightly above 100k near 102,000.

Significant volatility may occur around the 100k mark, given its psychological impact and potential for profit-taking.

If sustainable deregulation is achieved during Trump’s term, cryptocurrencies could see an increased share in investor portfolios by 2025

--- Written by Razan Hilal – on X: @ Rh_waves

Related tags: Bitcoin USD Cryptocurrencies Trump Technical analysis

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bitcoin USD articles

crypto_03
Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
    Bitcoin_eye
    Bitcoin toys with a record high, but volumes signal a warning
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 22, 2025 05:07 AM
      Bitcoin Update: Buyers Struggle to Break Key Resistance at $106k
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      January 21, 2025 05:49 PM
        Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
        Bitcoin Analysis: Will Bears Break Through the 90k Barrier?
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        January 13, 2025 10:07 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.