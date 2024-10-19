Bitcoin Breaks Out – Cryptoasset Weekly Update (October 19, 2024)

There’s no denying that the technical outlook on Bitcoin is more bullish than it’s been in weeks if not months

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 19, 2024 8:00 AM
Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

BTC/USD & ETH/USD Key Points

  • Flows into exchange-based cryptoasset investment vehicles have gone vertical over the last week, with spot Bitcoin ETFs attracting more than $2B in inflows over just 5 days.
  • 2024 Presidential polls and betting markets have shifted slightly toward favoring Donald Trump, the ostensibly more “pro-crypto” candidate
  • There’s no denying that the technical outlook on Bitcoin is more bullish than it’s been in weeks if not months

Cryptoasset Market News

  • Stablecoin Tether is exploring USD lending to commodities traders.
  • Spot Bitcoin ETFs attract more than $2B in inflows over the last 5 days (more below).
  • Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin proposed changes to Ethereum including lowering the staking threshold from 32 ETH to 1 ETH and changing single-slot finality to a single 12-second slot from its existing 15-minute time frame.
  • Bitcoin open interest on the CME hit an all-time high above $12B.
  • Tesla transferred 11,509 BTC ($765M) to 7 new wallets after 2 years of dormancy.
  • The Trump team sold just $12M worth of $WLFI tokens on the first day of pre-sale as the website crashed. This is merely 4% of their $300M goal.

Macroeconomic Backdrop

It was a quieter week for global macroeconomic developments, highlighted by the European Central Bank’s widely-telegraphed 25bps interest rate cut on Thursday. In her comments, ECB President Christine Lagarde emphasized the central bank’s focus on the “output gap,” essentially indicating a renewed focus on growth that has some traders speculating that the ECB will continue to cut interest rates from here.

In the US, a strong retail sales report gave all risk assets a boost, even if it ultimately means that the Federal Reserve may not cut interest rates as aggressively in the coming year. Ultimately, Bitcoin still trades primarily as a risk asset, so strong growth in the underlying economy is a bullish factor for the cryptocurrency.

Finally, the 2024 Presidential polls and betting markets have shifted slightly toward favoring Donald Trump, the ostensibly more “pro-crypto” candidate. Combined with projections for a larger budget deficit under Trump (the nonpartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget projects a $7.5T growth in the national debt over the next decade if Trump wins the election vs. “only” $3.5T under Kamala Harris), a Trump victory would be seen as a decided bullish for Bitcoin and the broader cryptoasset markets.

Sentiment and Flows

The sentiment gauge we watch most closely, the “Crypto Fear and Greed Index,” rose to 73 last week. While not necessarily an historical extreme, this is among the highest readings for the indicator in the last six months, suggesting that a potential near-term bullish extreme may be approaching:

CRYPTOfearandgreed_10182024

Source: Alternative.me

Another way of gauging sentiment, flows into exchange-based cryptoasset investment vehicles, have gone vertical over the last week. As of writing before the release of Friday’s data, Bitcoin ETFs have seen stellar inflows of over $1.8B over the last four days. Over the long-term, inflows from “tradfi” investors provide incremental demand for Bitcoin and could help support the price.

BITCOIN_ETF_flows10182024

Source: Farside Investors

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD Daily Chart

bitcoin_daily_chart_10182024

Source: StoneX, TradingView

For weeks, we’ve been saying that we’ll be waiting for a breakout of at least the channel top near $68K to shift the medium- and longer-term biases back in favor of the bulls… and that’s exactly what we appear to have gotten last week. While some bulls may want to be cautious as long as the cryptocurrency remains below its record high near $73K, there’s no denying that the technical outlook is more bullish than it’s been in weeks if not months. Only a reversal back into the 7-month bearish channel would call the bullish bias back into question.

Ethereum Technical Analysis: ETH/USD Daily Chart

ETHUSD10182024

Source: StoneX, TradingView

As has been the case all year, Ether is underperforming its big brother.

. Bulls will want to see ETH/USD regain key previous-support-turned-resistance at $2850 to paint a more bullish picture for Ether, whereas a break below $2125 support could set the stage for a continuation toward the next level of support near $1700.

-- Written by Matt Weller, Global Head of Research

Check out Matt’s Daily Market Update videos and be sure to follow Matt on Twitter: @MWellerFX

Related tags: Bitcoin USD Crypto assets Ethereum Election US Election

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bitcoin USD articles

crypto_03
Oil Wipes Out 2025 Gains, Bitcoin Holds Above $100,000
By:
Razan Hilal, CMT
January 28, 2025 10:00 AM
    Bitcoin_eye
    Bitcoin toys with a record high, but volumes signal a warning
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 22, 2025 05:07 AM
      Bitcoin Update: Buyers Struggle to Break Key Resistance at $106k
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      January 21, 2025 05:49 PM
        Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
        Bitcoin Analysis: Will Bears Break Through the 90k Barrier?
        By:
        Julian Pineda, CFA
        January 13, 2025 10:07 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.