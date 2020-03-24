Bitcoin and the Demise of the Digital Safe Haven Narrative

The massive response from both fiscal and monetary policymakers should theoretically benefit Bitcoin...

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 24, 2020 1:28 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Bitcoin and the Demise of the “Digital Safe Haven” Narrative

“There is no alternative [to equities]”

 “Don’t fight the Fed”

“Buy the F*ing Dip”

“Interest rates have nowhere to go but up from here”

 “COVID-19 is contained/just the flu/only killing old people”

There’s no shortage of market narratives that have collapsed over the last two months, but for cryptocurrency traders, the implosion of the “bitcoin as a digital safe haven” meme may be the most significant.

Like just about every other major asset, with the possible exception of US treasury bonds, traders dumped digital currencies relentlessly earlier this month in a mad dash to raise cash (specifically US dollars) from any liquid asset. At least when it comes to “The Great Cessation” of economic activity as countries across the globe shutter in unison, Bitcoin has served as a poor store of value in recent weeks.

Of course, the massive response from both fiscal and monetary policymakers should theoretically benefit Bitcoin in the long run. After all, the cryptocurrency’s hard-coded cap on supply of 21M bitcoins and relatively low new issuance (poised to drop below 2% after May’s “halving” of the supply) contrasts more starkly than ever with the profligate spending and money “printing” from major governments and central banks. That said, investors tend to focus on quality and cash flows through recessions, so they’ll likely be reticent to aggressively bid up a barely 11-year-old digital “asset” that has seen repeated drops in excess of -70% in its short life, including over the last 9 months!

In any event, Bitcoin has at least stabilized over the last couple weeks after the panic-driven mid-month collapse to below $4,000, with the Fed’s aggressive liquidity injections playing a role (astute traders will note that gold has also rallied strongly in recent days). From a technical perspective, the cryptocurrency is still trading below its 21-day exponential moving average, a proxy for the short-term trend, as well a key previous-support-turned-resistance level at $6600:

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

In the short term, continued consolidation below $6600 resistance would be seen as a bullish, especially if equity markets and risk appetite more broadly turn lower again. Of course, a confirmed break above this level would be a strongly bullish sign and could suggest that traders are recognizing Bitcoin’s potential, even if the “digital safe haven” narrative has failed this test. Finally, a break back below the weekly low around $5700 would be a bearish development and could foreshadow another leg lower toward $5000 again.


Related tags: Cryptocurrencies Coronavirus Bitcoin USD

Latest market news

View more
Bitcoin 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
Today 12:27 PM
Crude oil 2024 technical outlook preview
Yesterday 10:25 PM
Indices 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
Yesterday 02:13 PM
Chinese stock markets rally on improving profit outlook as we enter the Year of the Dragon
Yesterday 06:48 AM
Crude Oil 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 30, 2023 08:46 PM
Gold 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
December 30, 2023 01:45 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Cryptocurrencies articles

Gold bitcoin superimposed on chart
Bitcoin, Ethereum analysis: Awaiting a break in BTC/USD and ETH/USD
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
May 23, 2023 04:09 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    The history of money
    By:
    Ryan Thaxton
    April 27, 2023 02:08 AM
      Research
      Bitcoin analysis: BTC dips but long-term outlook remains bullish
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      April 19, 2023 03:30 PM
        Congress building
        US open: Stocks, USD rise after the US labour market tightens
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        April 1, 2022 12:49 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.