Biden re-nominates Jerome Powell to head the Fed, USD/JPY tests key resistance

In retrospect, it’s clear why Biden delayed for so long: There was little upside regardless of who he chose.

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
November 22, 2021 2:33 PM
federal reserve stamp
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Like a high schooler procrastinating on starting his term paper until the night before its due, President Biden finally announced his long-awaited nomination for the next Federal Reserve Chair. Assuming he can pass an increasingly inflation-sensitive Senate confirmation, incumbent Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will be appointed to another 4-year term as leader of arguably the planet’s most important financial institution.

In retrospect, it’s clear why Biden delayed for so long: There was little upside regardless of who he chose. From a political perspective, some members of his own party (prominently including Senator Elizabeth Warren) came out strongly against re-appointing Powell, a Republican who was initially appointed by former President Trump. However, nominating the Democrat’s alternative candidate, Lael Brainard, risked further politicizing the Fed and arguably would have exacerbated inflationary pressures through her more dovish outlook at a time when the voting populace is growing increasingly frustrated with the “transitory” rise in prices (As it turns out, Brainard’s consolation prize was to be nominated Vice Chair).

Ultimately, President Biden decided that reappointing Powell served the President’s own “dual mandate” to maintain continuity of monetary policy and protect the political independence of the Fed. With inflation still running well above the central bank’s target, traders will now turn their eyes to the December Fed meeting and whether the central bank will accelerate its tapering pace.

Market reaction

In any event, Powell’s reappointment was always the market’s “base case” (though far from a done deal), so market movements have been relatively limited on the official announcement. The benchmark 10-year treasury bond yield is effectively unchanged at 1.58%, though US stock index futures have bounced back toward their morning highs.

The more interesting move is in the world’s reserve currency. The US dollar is gaining against most of her major rivals on the day, with USD/JPY in particular seeing a sizable rally. As the chart below shows, the pair is approaching key previous resistance at the 114.75 level, the highest rate the unit has hit since Q1 2017:

CIUSDJPY11222021

Source: StoneX, TradingView

Looking ahead, the 114.75 barrier will be absolutely critical. USD/JPY is still technically showing a bearish divergence with its 14-day RSI, suggesting a higher risk of a bearish reversal off this resistance level, but a strong rally through that level later this week could quickly shift the bias back in favor of the bulls after the unit spent its last five weeks consolidating in a “high base” pattern.

As it stands, USD/JPY’s near-term outlook is neutral, but a confirmed break either above 114.75 or below 113.25 could set the technical bias for the rest of the year.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Fed Powell USD JPY

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Today 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
Yesterday 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
Yesterday 05:47 PM
GBP/USD forecast: Cable looking to bounce back
Yesterday 05:35 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Coils Ahead of Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 04:40 PM
US Dollar Technical Forecast: USD Plunges to Critical Support
Yesterday 04:16 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Fed articles

Bank notes of different currencies
EUR/USD Update: Bullish Bias Returns Amid Growing U.S. Dollar Weakness
By:
Julian Pineda, CFA
February 14, 2025 07:55 PM
    multiple currencies
    USD/MXN Analysis: The Mexican Peso Maintains Neutrality Amid Possible New Tariffs
    By:
    Julian Pineda, CFA
    February 13, 2025 07:29 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Update: XAU/USD Pulls Back Ahead of CPI Release
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 11, 2025 05:19 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD Recovers as Chair Powell Remains Willing to Adjust Policy
        By:
        David Song
        February 11, 2025 04:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.