Best day of the year for USD/JPY, EUR/JPY on hot CPI, peace talks

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine alongside a hot set of US inflation figures were the winning combo for USD/JPY and EUR/JPY bulls, both of which posted their most bullish days of the year.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 10:22 PM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

The winning combination of hot CPI data for the US alongside progress towards peace in Ukraine sent USD/JPY up 1.3% on Thursday, to mark its best day in just under a month.

 

Markets were already expecting core CPI to perk up to 0.3% m/m in January, but they got more than they bargained for with a 0.4% m/m print and clean sweep of ‘beats’ among the headline figures. Core CPI is at a 10-month high at 0.4% and CPI rose to a 2-year high of 0.5%. On an annual basis, core inflation has risen back to 3.3% y/y (2-month high) and CPI up to 3% y/y (6-month high).

20250213usCPI

 

Furthermore, the University of Michigan report released on Friday showed that the 1-year inflation expectation had risen to a 15-month high of 4.4%, and its 1-percentage point m/m print was its fastest increase since 2011.

 

Needless to say, odds to a Fed cut this year remain low. And it may only be a matter of time before a hike starts getting priced in, should we see US data continue to point to inflationary pressures while Trump rolls out his tariffs. I noted in yesterday’s report that Powell subtly hinted that a hike could be on the table should trump’s tariffs prove to be as inflationary as feared, and the idea should become mainstream if CPI data for February continues to rise.

 

And this is surely a topic for the RBA to discuss at next week’s interest rate decision.

 

20250213moversCI

  

Peace talks to end the Russia-Ukraine war are underway, which helped lift sentiment in the US session and overshadow any concerns of higher inflation.

 

Trump had a “lengthy and highly productive phone call with Vladimar Putin” according to his post on Truth social, saying the two leaders discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, energy, AI and the dollar. Respective teams are set to begin negotiations to end the war between Russia and Ukraine. And according to Zelinskiy’s office, both leaders have since spoken to Ukraine’s leader.

 

  • S&P 500 and Dow Jones futures recouped most of their earlier CPI losses while Nasdaq futures scraped a narrow gain of 0.2%.
  • Gold futures are flat around 2930 after dipping briefly beneath 2900, although they seem hesitant to retest the record high set on Tuesday.
  • Crude oil futures fell -2.9% after the Trump-Putin call and now look set to head for $70
  • The US dollar index was flat after erasing its post-CPI gains
  • The Japanese yen was the weakest FX major, Euro was the strongest thanks on a relief rally thanks ot peace talks
  • This made EUR/JPY the strongest pair we track, and rallied in line with yesterday’s bullish bias

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in 2025

 

Economic events in focus (AEDT)

  • 07:45 – NZ retail sales
  • 10:50 – JP PPI
  • 11:00 – AU inflation expectations
  • 13:30 – NZ inflation expectations
  • 16:00 – AU home loans, housing finance
  • 18:00 – UK GDP (Q4), index of services, industrial production, manufacturing production, trade balance
  • 21:00 – CN outstanding loan growth, social financing, M2 money stock
  • 21:00 – EN industrial production
  • 00:30 – US PPI, jobless claims

 

 

EUR/JPY technical analysis:

The positive headlines around Russia-Ukraine peace talks were the ideal catalyst for EUR/JPY to head towards my 161.6 target. While prices are not quite there yet, they’re close enough to remain possible. The daily chart shows that EUR/JPY posted its best day in a month and tagged the ‘Deep Seek’ resistance, where the market gapped lower.

 

The 1-hour chart also shows profits being taken after that milestone level was reached. Yet the trend is so strong I suspect it has more to give. Bulls could see if prices can hold above 160 or the 159.30 support cluster (weekly R1 pivot, weekly VPOC) before seeking fresh longs, while monitoring the 1-hour RSI (2) to see if it coincides with an oversold reading or bullish divergence.

 

If appetite for risk continues to rise and headlines from Russia-Ukraine peace talks remain positive. A break above 162 brings the highs around 164 into focus for bulls. Note the weekly R2 pivot around 162.50 as a potential resistance level along the way.

20250213eurjpy

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in 2025

 

USD/JPY technical analysis:

Price action across all yen pairs are almost identical. Although in the case of USD/JPY, it has seen a strong recovery back above its 200-day SMA and January low, and looks set to retest its 50-day SMA near the weekly VPOC (155.26).

 

The strong trend on the 1-hour chart has presented its second consolidation, and the strength of the rally and accompanying volumes suggest the retracement could be shallow once more. If prices break above 155.30, note that monthly pivot point just beneath the 156 handle which makes the next likely resistance level.

20250213usdjpy

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session EUR JPY AUD JPY Forex

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD Eyes January High Ahead of RBA Rate Decision
Today 08:25 PM
US Dollar Support Test Post-CPI, Trump Tariffs Still Driving
Today 07:18 PM
Gold Price Forecast: RSI Still Sits in Overbought Territory
Today 06:00 PM
Bitcoin Forecast: BTC Approaches the Critical 90,000 Support Zone
Today 05:40 PM
U.S. Dollar Price Action After CPI: EUR/USD, USD/JPY
Today 04:30 PM
Crude oil forecast: Could WTI rebound despite large crude stocks build?
Today 04:08 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Best day of the year for USD/JPY, EUR/JPY on hot CPI, peace talks
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 10:22 PM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    USD/JPY, EUR/JPY mean revert higher as yen bulls loosen their grip
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:28 PM
      Research
      Gold is just $65 away from its $3k milestone, Crude oil bulls return
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 10, 2025 10:37 PM
        GBP/JPY bears ride the wave of divergent BOE, BOJ policy expectations
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 6, 2025 10:32 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.