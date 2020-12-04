Berkeley Group faces a major resistance

Property developer profit declined in first half

December 4, 2020 3:39 AM
Berkeley Group: faces a major resistance

Berkeley Group posted first half profit before tax down 16.6% to 231 million pounds on revenue down 3.8% to 896 million pounds. The company expects full year profit to be flat.

From a chartist point of view, the stock opened with a bearish gap below a major resistance at 4900. Regarding technical indicators, the RSI shows signs of weakness. Therefore, below 4900, readers should consider a new down leg towards next supports at 4570 and 4340 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital

