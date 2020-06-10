Before the FED

U.S. Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision and Jerome Powell, will hold a press conference.

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 10, 2020 2:44 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Before the FED

Yesterday, regarding U.S. economic data front, the National Federation of Independent Business's Small Business Optimism Index rose to 94.4 in May (vs 92.5 expected), and Wholesale Inventories (final reading) grew 0.3% on month in April (vs +0.4% expected).
Later today, U.S. Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision (a target range unchanged at 0.00% - 0.25% is expected). The FED Chairman, Jerome Powell, will then hold a very closely watched press conference.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, Dollar Index has broken below the lower boundary of a triangle and remains capped by its declining 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI stands within its selling area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness as long 99.00 is not broken to the upside. The nearest support would be set at yearly bottom at 94.60. A second one would be set at horizontal support at 93.80.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex Fed

Latest market news

View more
Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ rises as cooling inflation lifts Fed rate cut expectations
Today 01:05 PM
GBP/USD outlook: Attention turns to US CPI after stronger UK GDP
Today 11:00 AM
EURUSD, USDMXN Analysis: Key Levels to Watch
Today 10:13 AM
FTSE, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:49 AM
EUR/USD firms up ahead of US CPI, gold appears hesitant to reclaim 2400
Today 03:24 AM
GBP/USD eyes 2024 highs ahead of US inflation, UK GDP
Today 02:51 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Market trader analysing data
GBP/USD outlook: Attention turns to US CPI after stronger UK GDP
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:00 AM
    USD_GBP_EUR
    EUR/USD firms up ahead of US CPI, gold appears hesitant to reclaim 2400
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 03:24 AM
      Close-up of Union Jack flag
      GBP/USD eyes 2024 highs ahead of US inflation, UK GDP
      By:
      David Scutt
      Today 02:51 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        AUD/USD forecast boosted ahead of US CPI amid technical breakout
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 01:13 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.