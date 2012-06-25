Banks remain firm in falling broader market

The FTSE 100 fell 0.2% at the start of trading on Monday morning with investors refraining from buying back into the market after UK stocks suffered losses at the end of last week.

Within the first 30 minutes of trading the FTSE 200 was trading at 5497, a fall of 15 points from Fridays close, though more heavy falls was seen across broader European trading, with the DAX and CAC both losing 0.6%.

Eyes will inevitably switch to the EU Summit at the end of the week and the negotiations that will likely take place this week in the run up to the Summit to ensure that a closer fiscal union is achieved. Talks between Angela Merkel and her European counterparts at the end of last week seemingly showed her string resolve against the prospect of Eurobonds. And indeed there have been signs of deeper cracks between Germany and the rest of Europe over the past few weeks, including last week when the ECB announced looser collateral rules, a move which the German Bundesbank quickly and publicly highlighted it was against.

Merkel, along with the leaders of Spain, Italy and France agreed to measures to boost growth in the euro area by as much as 1% as part of a broader 130bn growth package, though the markets were not impacted by this news.

There is no major economic data out of Europe today and so investors may simply be trading through the motions for much of the morning session. Later this afternoon we will see the latest release of US housing data, which could play a role in how European Indices close out the session.

The sharp sell of witnessed in US markets towards the end of last week remains somewhat in the headlights of traders this week. The sharp turnaround in US stocks and the severity of which (the Dow Jones lost 250pts in one session) was a little surprising and many investors are cautious this week over the potential for the move to signal a bearish reversal in UK and European stocks, having made progress in June.