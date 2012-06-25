Banks remain firm in falling broader market

The FTSE 100 fell 0.2% at the start of trading on Monday morning with investors refraining from buying back into the market after UK stocks […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
June 25, 2012 10:00 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The FTSE 100 fell 0.2% at the start of trading on Monday morning with investors refraining from buying back into the market after UK stocks suffered losses at the end of last week.

Within the first 30 minutes of trading the FTSE 200 was trading at 5497, a fall of 15 points from Fridays close, though more heavy falls was seen across broader European trading, with the DAX and CAC both losing 0.6%.

Eyes will inevitably switch to the EU Summit at the end of the week and the negotiations that will likely take place this week in the run up to the Summit to ensure that a closer fiscal union is achieved. Talks between Angela Merkel and her European counterparts at the end of last week seemingly showed her string resolve against the prospect of Eurobonds. And indeed there have been signs of deeper cracks between Germany and the rest of Europe over the past few weeks, including last week when the ECB announced looser collateral rules, a move which the German Bundesbank quickly and publicly highlighted it was against.

Merkel, along with the leaders of Spain, Italy and France agreed to measures to boost growth in the euro area by as much as 1% as part of a broader 130bn growth package, though the markets were not impacted by this news.

There is no major economic data out of Europe today and so investors may simply be trading through the motions for much of the morning session. Later this afternoon we will see the latest release of US housing data, which could play a role in how European Indices close out the session.

The sharp sell of witnessed in US markets towards the end of last week remains somewhat in the headlights of traders this week. The sharp turnaround in US stocks and the severity of which (the Dow Jones lost 250pts in one session) was a little surprising and many investors are cautious this week over the potential for the move to signal a bearish reversal in UK and European stocks, having made progress in June.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Yesterday 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.