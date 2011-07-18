Banks lead stock indices lower

Bank share prices dropped across Europe on Monday, dragging stock indices lower by between 1.3% and 1.9%, as concerns weighed over potential capital raising and […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
July 18, 2011 4:51 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Bank share prices dropped across Europe on Monday, dragging stock indices lower by between 1.3% and 1.9%, as concerns weighed over potential capital raising and exposures to sovereign debt.

Debt concerns has evolved from a European issue into a global economic problem with the US seemingly at deadlock on raising the debt ceiling, whilst there remains deep concern in Europe over an escalation in the sovereign debt situation with big question marks over Italian and Spanish debt. The reaction in the bond markets today, which saw 10 year yields for both Italian and Spanish bonds hit 6% and 6.34% respectively, indicating the growing unease over the sovereign debt situation in Europe. This has had a correlated negative impact on the major European banks, where the recent publication of the stress tests results did little to dampen existing fears over exposures to the eurozone debt and a potential default. Lloyds Banking Group, Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland have been hit the hardest in the UK session, with all bank shares off by 6%-7% on the day, locking in a very disappointing start to the new week.

It’s hard to imagine that with two weeks to go until the 2nd August deadline US politicians would fail to agree to raise the debt ceiling. But certainly with political games being played out and the Republicans attempting to hold the White House to ransom, anything is possible.

We have two Spanish bond auctions due out tomorrow, where they will auction 12-month and 18-month bills, and Thursday, where they will auction 10-year and 15-year bonds. This will give investors another opportunity to gauge market confidence in the troubled country and even if demand is high, the premium paid could be fairly high. We also have the talks over a second bailout for Greece to come this week amongst eurozone finance ministers also, and whatever the result is of these talks, the markets will watch for reactions from credit ratings agencies closely.

The miners have also seen heavy selling, with the mining sector losing 1.7% in trading as a result. Copper prices have lost 0.6% on the day, being pressured by the stronger US dollar, which is being favoured by investors in ‘risk off’ mode. The price of crude oil fell by nearly 2% on the day too, and this compounded weakness in the energy sector, with Royal Dutch Shell and BP both seeing weakness on the day.

Gold hits record highs
The price of gold hit new record highs today as investors continued to demand the precious metal on global economic concerns and inflationary pressures. The price of gold hit a new high of 1607.78 on the day. Gold continues to trade with a bullish bias and whilst the concerns over global state debt remains entrenched in investor mentalities, any escalation in the situation such as a default, or announcement of a third phase in quantitative easing in the US, may give rise to gold hitting the stellar $2000 level at some point in the medium term.

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
Asset managers increase their short bets against bitcoin futures
Today 03:39 AM
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Yesterday 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Yesterday 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Yesterday 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Yesterday 05:34 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.