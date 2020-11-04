Given the lockdown 2.0 announcement and soft service sector PMIs which revealed that growth in the dominant UK service sector is stalling even before another lockdown, the BoE could be looking for a more supportive move than just boosting QE. The BoE could pop in a surprise interest rate cut of 10basis points. This would take rates to 0 and would probably come with a strong hint that negative rates will be next.This is less likely given that as mentioned above, the review into negative rates still hasn’t been completed. However, never say never.

GBP/EUR chart

The Pound has broadly been broadly supported by reported progress in Brexit talks after UK government has agreed to extend Brexit talks. However a very dovish BoE could drag on the Pound boosting EUR/GBP.

EUR/GBP has been trending lower over the past 6 weeks. The pair trades below its descending trendline from mid September, it also trades below its 200 sma on 4 hr chart. A move higher today is still within range.

Immediate resistance at the daily high of 0.9030, prior to trendline resistance at 0.9050. Support can be seen at 0.8945 the day’s low.





