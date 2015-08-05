Bank of England binge watching the Bank s next move
Thursday 6th August is now being called Super Thursday, when the Bank of England will announce its latest interest rate decision, release the minutes of last week’s meeting and release the third Inflation Report of the year all at midday UK time. The bank actually decided on its interest rate decision last week, but the announcement was delayed to allow time for the minutes to be written up and released at the same time as the Inflation Report.
Why the data dump?
This is a new way of doing business for the BoE, and is part of Governor Mark Carney’s plans to make the bank’s decision-making process more transparent. It also brings the BOE in line with the Federal Reserve, ECB and BOJ who all hold press conferences after the release of their interest rate decisions.
Some have argued that the data dump will confuse the public and could cause excess volatility in the market, especially since it will have to digest not only the latest interest rate decision, but also the latest medium-term GDP and CPI forecasts from the Bank along with the nuances of the minutes. However, in reality the market has not been too confused with the change in communications from the Fed, which now releases its economic forecasts along with FOMC members’ expectations for future interest rates.
While the BoE has not gone to the same lengths as the Fed to adopt transparency and it will not release anything like the Fed’s interest rate expectations, or “dot plot” chart, this is a huge step for the BoE and could make the next policy steps from the Bank easier to predict.
Why is this important?
The ultimate aim of this shift at the BoE is to prepare the market for changes in the UK’s monetary policy without causing excess market volatility. The Bank wants the market to price in its next move in moderate steps without causing major swings in asset prices, and panic in the market. This is more important now than ever, due to the long hiatus between rate hikes, potentially 8 years. Rates are at historic lows and have been kept on hold for an unprecedented amount of time. Now that the economy is back on its feet and wages are rising, the Bank needs to come up with a strategy for hiking rates and getting the market comfortable with any change to borrowing costs in the coming months.
From a trading and market perspective, the data dump is important since a change in interest rates could have major implications for UK asset prices. By releasing this information to the public in one go rather than drip feeding information on a sporadic basis, the market has a greater chance of being able to make up its mind about what it expects from future BoE policy decisions, rather than chopping and changing direction based on a conflicting and unpredictable information schedule from the Bank.
What to look out for on Super Thursday:
If the Bank were hawkish then we would expect:
A dovish or neutral BoE:
The market reaction:
On balance we think that a more hawkish outcome from Super Thursday is more likely than a dovish or neutral outcome, which could trigger a market readjustment after midday UK time on Thursday.
The most at-risk asset classes include the pound and Gilts. Some potential market outcomes from a hawkish Super Thursday include:
As you can see, if you trade UK assets then Super Thursday is one not to miss.
Takeaway: