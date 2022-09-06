﻿

Bank of Canada Preview: Will it be 75bps or 100bps?

Will the Bank of Canada raise rates by 75bps? Most likely. With the economic data worse since the last meeting, BOC members may not wish to be as aggressive.

September 6, 2022 9:00 PM
Currency prices

The Bank of Canada meets on Wednesday to decide how much the central bank should raise interest rates.  It really isn’t a question as to “if” they will raise interest rates as to “by how much” they will raise rates.  At the last meeting, the BOC surprised markets and hiked 100bps to 2.50%.  Expectations were only for 75bps.  Could they do it again?  At the time, the BOC said that the reason for such an aggressive hike was that the committee thought that inflation had become more persistent than they had expected at the April Monetary Policy Report. They noted that inflation would remain near 8% over the next few months.  They also cut 2022 and 2023 GDP as tighter financial conditions would cool pent-up demand. 

Everything you wanted to know about the BOC

Since then, both inflation and GDP have been weak.  On August 16th, data showed that Canada’s headline CPI for July was 7.6% YoY vs a June reading of 8.1% YoY and expectation of 7.6%.  In addition, the Core CPI print was 6.1% YoY vs a previous reading of 6.2% YoY.  On August 31st, Canada released its Q2 GDP.  The print was 3.3% vs a previous reading of 3.1%.  However, the expectation was 4.4%!  The Manufacturing PMI was also weak, released September 1st. The August reading was 48.7 vs a prior reading of 52.5 and an expectation of 51.  Note that readings under 50 are considered contractionary for the economy. 

What are economic indicators?

Expectations after the July meeting were high for another 100bps hike.  However, as more and more economy data was released, expectations dropped to 75bps for Wednesday’s meeting.  Unfortunately, markets won’t get a look at August’s Employment data until after the BOC meeting, however expectations are for a small increase of 15,000 vs a horrible July reading of -30,600. 

USD/CAD has been trading in a rising channel since the early spring.  On July 14th, the pair traded above the 1.3077, which had acted as previous resistance 3 times since May 12th. USD/CAD reached an intraday high of 1.3224 however, pulled back within the channel.  As is often the case, when price fails to break out of one side of a pattern, it often moves to test the opposite side of the pattern.  USD/CAD pulled back in a descending wedge formation and traded to the bottom trendline of the channel near 1.2728 as price broke above the wedge.  Since then, USD/CAD continued to move back above the prior resistance and is nearing the 1.3224 level once again.  Those July 14th highs act as the first level of resistance.   Above there, price can move to horizontal resistance at 1.3299 (November 4th, 2020 highs) and then the top trendline of the channel near 1.3365.  However, if the BOC is more hawkish than expected and USD/CAD moves lower, first support is at the August 25th lows of 1.2885, then the bottom trendline of the channel near 1.2790.  If price breaks below there, the pair can move to the August 11th lows at 1.2727.

20220906 usdcad daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/CAD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

Will the Bank of Canada raise rates by 75bps?  Most likely.  With the economic data worse since the last meeting, BOC members may not wish to be as aggressive.  However, watch the statement for the details.  If the statement is more hawkish leaning, USD/CAD may be headed lower. However, if it is more dovish,  price may break above the 1.3224 level in a hurry!

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex BOC USD CAD

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX steady with Middle East tensions & Netflix in focus
Yesterday 01:23 PM
US dollar analysis: EUR/USD and USD/JPY remain in sharp focus - Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:00 PM
USD/JPY 155 in focus around US inflation, BOJ meeting: The Week Ahead
Yesterday 06:01 AM
Crude oil spikes on reports of Israeli airstrike, gold threatens new high
Yesterday 03:35 AM
US dollar taps 106 as US 2yr eyes break of 5%, gold rangebound: Asian Open
April 18, 2024 11:27 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Will the recovery hold as focus turns to tech earnings?
April 18, 2024 04:46 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Trade Ideas articles

Research
US dollar analysis: EUR/USD and USD/JPY remain in sharp focus - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:00 PM
    Energy
    Crude oil spikes on reports of Israeli airstrike, gold threatens new high
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 03:35 AM
      Research
      US dollar taps 106 as US 2yr eyes break of 5%, gold rangebound: Asian Open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      April 18, 2024 11:27 PM
        stocks_09
        S&P 500 analysis: Will the recovery hold as focus turns to tech earnings?
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        April 18, 2024 04:46 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.