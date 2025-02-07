Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bulls Emerge

AUD/USD is poised to snap a four-day rally with the monthly opening-range taking shape just below resistance. Battle lines drawn on the short-term technical charts.

NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist
Today 5:35 PM
aus_04-LONC02G510KMD6R
NA-meet-our-team-Michael-Boutros-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Technical Strategist

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook: AUD/USD Short-term Trade Levels

  • AUD/USD recovery off downtrend support halted at pivotal resistance
  • Australian Dollar February range-breakout in focus– US CPI / PPI on tap next week
  • Resistance 6290/96 (key), 6348/62, 6414– Support 6170/88 (key), 6100, 6007/45

The Australian Dollar is poised to snap a four-day rally today with AUD/USD responding to technical resistance early in the month. The February opening-range has taken shape just above yearly open support, and the focus is on a breakout in the days ahead. Battlelines drawn on the Aussie short-term technical charts.  

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD Daily

Australian Dollar Price ChartAUDUSD DailyAussie v US Dollar Trade OutlookAUD USD Technical Forecast2

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

Technical Outlook: In last month’s Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook we noted that AUD/USD had broken out of a multi-month downtrend and that, “From at trading standpoint, losses should be limited to 6188 IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 6300 needed to suggest a more significant low was registered last week / a larger bear-market correction is underway.”

Aussie attempted to break higher two-days later before faltering into the close of January. A retest of yearly-open support into the February open marked an intraday low at 6087 before reversing sharply higher with the subsequent four-day rally exhausted back at resistance again this week. The focus is now on a breakout of the 6188-6300 zone for guidance with the bears vulnerable while above the yearly open.

Australian Dollar Price Chart – AUD/USD 240min

Australian Dollar Price ChartAUDUSD 240minAussie v US Dollar Trade OutlookAUD USD Technical Forecast

Chart Prepared by Michael Boutros, Sr. Technical Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

Notes: A closer look at Aussie price action shows AUD/USD trading within the confines of an ascending pitchfork extending off the lows. Initial resistance stands with the 23.6% retracement of the September decline / 2023 low-close at 6290/96. A topside breach / close above this threshold is needed to fuel the next leg of the advance towards the August / April lows at 6348/62 and the 38.2% retracement at 6414- both levels of interest for possible topside exhaustion / price inflection IF reached.

Look for initial support at median-line (currently ~6250s) with near-term bullish invalidation steady at the objective 2022 low / 2025 yearly open at 6170/88. Ultimately, a close below the lower parallel would be needed to mark downtrend resumption towards 6100 and key support at 6007/45- a region defined by the 2008 low, the 61.8% extension of the 2021 decline, and the 78.6% retracement of the 2020 advance. Look for a larger reaction there IF reached.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in 2025

4

Bottom line: Aussie is trading into technical resistance with the February opening-range taking shape just below- looking for a breakout in the days ahead. From a trading standpoint, losses would need to be limited to the yearly open IF price is heading higher on this stretch with a close above 6300 needed to fuel the net leg of the advance.

Keep in mind we get the release of key U.S. inflation data next week with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) & the Producer Price Index (PPI) on tap. Stay nimble into the releases and watch the weekly closes here for guidance. Review my latest Australian Dollar Weekly Forecast for a closer look at the longer-term AUD/USD technical trade levels.

Key AUD/USD Economic Data Releases

 Australia US Economic CalendarAUDUSD Key Data ReleasesAUD USD Weekly Event RiskAussie Outlook272025

Economic Calendar - latest economic developments and upcoming event risk.

Active Short-term Technical Charts

Written by Michael Boutros, Sr Technical Strategist with FOREX.com

Follow Michael on X @MBForex

Related tags: Australian dollar AUD/USD Technical Analysis Trade Ideas Michael Boutros

Latest market news

View more
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
Today 05:00 PM
GBP/USD Vulnerable amid Failure to Close Above 50-Day SMA
Today 04:15 PM
Gold forecast: Can the XAU/USD rally continue?
Today 11:30 AM
EURUSD, Dow Forecast: NFP, CPI, and Trump Policies
Today 08:01 AM
USD/CAD: Jobs Data Collision Could Cement Loonie’s Reversal
Today 04:51 AM
USD/CAD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD: Key levels heading into NFP
Today 04:39 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australian dollar articles

aus_10-LONC02G510KMD6R
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Rally Rejected at Resistance
By:
Michael Boutros
January 30, 2025 06:55 PM
    aus_02
    Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Breakout Looms
    By:
    Michael Boutros
    January 22, 2025 02:11 PM
      aus_04-LONC02G510KMD6R
      Australian Dollar Technical Forecast: AUD/USD Bears Grind at Support
      By:
      Michael Boutros
      January 9, 2025 02:05 PM
        Australian flag
        Australian Dollar Technical Analysis: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY
        By:
        James Stanley
        January 8, 2025 07:48 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.