AUD/USD Negates Ascending Channel amid Five-Day Selloff

AUD/USD appears to be negating the ascending channel from earlier this year as it marks a five-day selloff for the first time since October.

NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist
Today 6:00 PM
channel_02-LONC02G510KMD6R
NA-meet-our-team-David-Song-125x125
By :  ,  Strategist

Australia Dollar Outlook: AUD/USD

AUD/USD appears to be negating the ascending channel from earlier this year as it marks a five-day selloff for the first time since October.

AUD/USD Negates Ascending Channel amid Five-Day Selloff

AUD/USD continues to carve a series of lower highs and lows as it tumbles to a fresh weekly low (0.6250), and the exchange rate may continue give back the rebound from the monthly low (0.6088) should it close below channel support.

Join David Song for the Weekly Fundamental Market Outlook webinar.

 

It seems that the ongoing shift in US trade policy is dragging on AUD/USD as President Donald Trump reiterates his plan to impose a 10% tariff on China, Australia’s largest trading partner, and headlines coming out of the White House may continue to sway the exchange rate as it clouds the outlook for global growth.

With that said, the weakness in AUD/USD may carry into March as it struggles to trade within the ascending channel from earlier this year, but the exchange rate may face range bound conditions should it track the flattening slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.6261).

AUD/USD Price Chart – Daily

AUDUSD Daily Chart 02272025

Chart Prepared by David Song, Senior Strategist; AUD/USD on TradingView

  • AUD/USD appears to be negating the ascending channel from earlier this year following the failed attempt to push above 0.6410 (50% Fibonacci extension), with the exchange rate on track to mark a five-day selloff for the first time since October.
  • Lack of momentum to hold above the 0.6240 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to 0.6270 (2023 low) zone may push AUD/USD back towards the 0.6130 (23.6% Fibonacci retracement) to 0.6170 (2022 low) region, with the next area of interest coming in around the monthly low (0.6088).
  • At the same time, AUD/USD may track the flattening slope in the 50-Day SMA (0.6261) should it struggle to break/close below the 0.6240 (61.8% Fibonacci extension) to 0.6270 (2023 low) zone, with a move above 0.6318 (November 2023 low) bringing the monthly high (0.6409) on the radar.

Additional Market Outlooks

Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Jumps with Trump Tariffs to Hit in April

GBP/USD Climbs to Fresh Monthly High to Approach Channel Resistance

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Continues to Coil Within January Range

USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone

--- Written by David Song, Senior Strategist

Follow on X at @DavidJSong

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

Related tags: AUD/USD Trade Ideas David Song

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Defense at Four-Month-Low, Bounces Back to 150.00
Today 07:41 PM
Gold Snaps, XAU/USD Working First Red Week of 2025
Today 05:04 PM
Nasdaq 100 forecast: Stocks drop on Nvidia earnings and tariffs
Today 04:30 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after Nvidia beats & US Q4 GDP data
Today 02:31 PM
USD/JPY outlook remains bearish ahead of key data from US and Japan
Today 01:00 PM
GBPUSD, Bitcoin Analysis: Pound Holds Resistance, Bitcoin Slips
Today 09:28 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

USD_candlestick
AUD/USD, USD/CAD Retrace for Fourth Day Despite Tariff Delay Hopes
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:23 PM
    channel_05-LONC02G510KMD6R
    Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
    By:
    David Song
    February 24, 2025 08:45 PM
      aus_04
      AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 23, 2025 10:28 AM
        aus_04
        Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 20, 2025 10:44 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.