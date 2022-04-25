AUD/USD and NZD/USD highly correlated with USD/CNH

Traders can use the correlation coefficient on the 240-minute timeframe to help them determine where AUD/USD and NZD/USD may be headed next.

April 25, 2022 8:09 PM
Close-up of market chart

USD/CNH has been on the move as fears of additional lockdowns due to covid grip the markets.  Lockdowns could lead to slower production and slower growth.  Shanghai is currently entering its fourth week of lockdowns and fears are that Beijing could be next.  As a result, the Yuan has sold off, causing USD/CNH to move higher. 

On a daily timeframe, USD/CNH broke out of its descending wedge on April 19th and hasn’t looked back.  The target for the breakout of a descending wedge is a 100% retracement of the wedge. The wedge began on April 1, 2021 at 6.5876 and began moving lower.  Once price broke above the top trendline of the wedge at 6.3910, it only took 5 days to retracement the whole descending wedge!

20220425 usdcnh daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade USD/CNH now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

If the markets worst fears do turn out to be true and China can’t avoid a longer-term slowdown, Australia and New Zealand are likely to take a hit as well, as they are both large exporters to China. 

On a 240-minute timeframe, notice at the bottom of the chart that the correlation coefficient between AUD/USD and USD/CNH is -0.97.  A reading of -1.00 means that there is a perfect negative correlation. In other words, when one currency pair moves higher, the other moves lower.  A reading of -0.97 is extremely close!  Therefore, if USD/CNH is ready for a correction, then AUD/USD should move higher.  Also notice that the RSI on in oversold territory, an indication that the pair may be ready for a bounce.  First resistance isn’t until 0.7347 and then 0.7458.  The next support level is at 0.7095.

20220425 audusd 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade AUD/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

The correlation coefficient between NZD/USD and USD/CNH on a 240-minute timeframe is similar to the one of AUD/USD and USD/CNH at -0.94.  Notice that the RSI here is also in oversold territory, indicating a possible bounce in price. First resistance in NZD/USD is at 0.6717 and then 0.6813.  However, if price continues lower, the first support level for the pair isn’t until 0.6533.

20220425 nzdusd 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade NZD/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

USD/CNH has been moving higher for the last 5 trading sessions.  As a result, AUD/USD and NZD/USD have been moving lower.  Traders can use the correlation coefficient on the lower 240-minute timeframe between USD/CNH and the 2 pairs to help them determine where AUD/USD and NZD/USD may be headed next.

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas USD CNH AUD USD NZD USD

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY spikes higher post BOJ, but be wary of false moves above 158
Today 04:42 AM
BOE, SNB, RBA meetings, flash PMIs in focus: The Week Ahead
Today 01:11 AM
AUD/USD looks set to pop higher, Nikkei and Nasdaq diverge
Yesterday 10:50 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Tech stocks continue to defy gravity
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Nasdaq Outlook: All Time Highs Proceed
Yesterday 01:12 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls post-Fed & as PPI falls, jobless claims rise
Yesterday 01:06 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

japan_05
USD/JPY spikes higher post BOJ, but be wary of false moves above 158
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 04:42 AM
    Close-up of market chart
    AUD/USD looks set to pop higher, Nikkei and Nasdaq diverge
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:50 PM
      japan_06
      Japanese yen carry trades receive boost from Fed, US CPI: GBP/JPY, NZD/JPY setups
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 04:18 AM
        Forex trading
        USD/JPY rattled within range post Fed, AUD/USD rallies with Wall Street
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        June 12, 2024 10:39 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.