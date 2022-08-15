﻿

AUD/USD: Where to next?

With poor economic data and a rate cut from China, it was almost a perfect storm for commodity currencies to sell off, particularly, AUD/USD.

August 15, 2022 8:32 PM
Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies

Earlier, China had a July data dump and released a plethora of economic data….and it was bad:

  • Industrial Production fell to 3.8% vs 4.6% expected and 3.9% in June
  • Retail Sales fell to 2.7% vs 5% expected and 3.1% in June
  • Fixed Asset Investment (YTD) fell to 5.7% vs 6.2% expected and 6.1% in June
  • The House Price Index was -0.9% vs -0.8% expected and -0.5% in June

As a result of the poor data, the PBOC surprised markets and by cutting the one-year lending facility by 10bps to 2.75%, catching most of the market off guard.  The bad data sent commodities lower, such as Gold and Oil, and sent the US Dollar higher.  It was almost a perfect storm for AUD/USD to sell off.  On Tuesday, the RBA will release the Minutes from its Interest Rate Decision meeting on August 2nd, however, they are likely to be stale (as should the US FOMC Minutes on Wednesday).  At that meeting, the RBA hiked rates by 50bps to 1.85% and said that it will continue to hike, however it is not on a preset path.  The committee will be guided by the incoming data.  Will there be a surprise in the Minutes that can push the AUD/USD higher?

What is economic data?

On a daily timeframe, AUD/USD had been moving lower in a descending wedge since June 3rd when price reached 0.7283 and was rejected at the 200 Day Moving Average.  The pair traded down and tested a long-term downward sloping trendline dating to August 20th, 2021 and held.  On July 18th, the pair broke above the top trendline of the wedge and moved above the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level from the highs of June 3rd to the lows of July 14th, however was rejected once again at the 200 Day Moving Average, this time near 0.7147. Today the pair fell over 100 pips to 0.7011 and may have more room to go!

20220815 audusd daily ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade AUD/USD now: Login or Open a new account!

• Open an account in the UK
• Open an account in Australia
• Open an account in Singapore

 

If the pair continues to move lower, first support is nearby at the highs of August 8th at 0.7009. Below there, the pair can fall to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the low of July 14th to the highs of August 11th at 0.6963 and then the 50% retracement level from that same timeframe at 0.6909.  However, if AUD/USD can push higher, resistance is at the highs of August 11th and the neckline of a previous head and shoulders at 0.7141, as well as the 200 Day Moving Average at 0.7147 (see daily).  Above there, price can move the horizontal resistance at the highs of June 2nd at 0.7283 and then resistance from April 18th at 0.7343.

20220815 audusd 240 ci

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With poor economic data and a rate cut from China, it was almost a perfect storm for commodity currencies to sell off, particularly, AUD/USD.  Will the pair continue to move lower?  It has been blocked at the 200 Day Moving Average.  That level may be the key to the pair’s next direction. 

Learn more about forex trading opportunities.


Related tags: Forex Trade Ideas AUD USD China Commodities

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY in Play Ahead of BOJ
Today 01:41 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA pares gains after hotter PPI
Today 01:10 PM
Crude oil analysis: WTI breaks $80 barrier
Today 11:25 AM
USD/JPY, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:57 AM
GBP/USD, gold in focus for US PPI, retail sales: European Open
Today 05:24 AM
AUD/USD not feeling the love from perky commodity prices
Today 05:08 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Forex articles

Japanese Flag
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, and GBP/JPY in Play Ahead of BOJ
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 01:41 PM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Carves Out a Tight Range Ahead of US PPI and Retail Sales
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 07:21 PM
      budget_05
      GBP/USD analysis: Cable rebounds after US CPI-related drop
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Yesterday 12:00 PM
        Forex trading
        USD/JPY seems best bet for bulls amid a mixed US dollar environment
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 03:05 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.