AUD/USD weekly outlook: Bears eye a sub-63c Aussie

Of the several central bank meetings lined up this week, it is the FOMC meeting which is the most likely to directly impact AUD/USD. And anything short of a dovish surprise could see the Aussie continue lower through 63c.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Sunday 10:54 PM
aus_04
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

There are five central bank meetings this week (US, Japan, UK, Norway and Sweden), but it will of course be the FOMC meeting that is likely to have the biggest impact on AUD/USD. The consensus is for the Fed to cut by 25bp and hold in January. Fed fund futures are implying a 96% probability of the cut this week, and just 52% chance of a cut in March. From this angle, a surprise would involve the Fed being more dovish than expected.

20241216audPCT

The Fed will also release their updated staff forecasts, which will be the first opportunity for them to reveal their economic outlook since Trump was elected as President. This no doubt makes things tricky for them as nobody really knows for sure whether his policies will prove to be as inflationary as originally feared, or if some of his cabinet picks will encourage a more cautious approach. For this reason, the Fed’s is likely cling to economic uncertainties as a get out of jail free card.

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

20241216FedProjections

 

And with a core PCE inflation rate of 2.7% being above their 2.6% forecast, we could see the 2.2% projection for 2025 upgraded for 2.3% or 2.4%. The median Fed funds projection for 2025 was revised down to 3.4% from 4.1% in June, which is 160bp lower from the current rate of 5%. It’s therefore reasonable to expect this to be upwardly revised, but with Fed fund futures implying low probabilities to even two rate cuts next year there is clearly a large gap to be filled here. So who knows, perhaps the Fed’s meeting could be more dovish than expected anyway, which could result in a weaker US dollar and stronger AUD/USD – from arguably oversold levels.

 

20241216audCalendar

 

Attention then shifts to the BOJ meeting, less than 12 hours later on Thursday. Traders have become less confident of a hike, with economists and market pricing now favouring a hold. This makes it less of an event for AUD/USD, but if there are to be any surprises that result in a spike of volatility and therefore risk off, AUD/USD could temporarily get caught in the crosswinds.

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

AUD/USD correlations:

  • The Chinese yuan remains a key driver for AUD/USD
  • Although the yield differential between AU and US has made a comeback, which makes this week’s FOMC meeting the more important
  • The correlation between iron and AUD/USD has begun to decouple

20241216audCorrelations

 

AUD/USD technical analysis

The Australian dollar has been mostly ignoring the bullish RSI divergence which has been forming since late October. The divergence has not even dipped into oversold over that time either, and the macro forces which weigh on the Aussie carry more weight than the divergence itself. It also means that should the US dollar continue to strengthen and the yuan weaken, AUD/USD runs the real risk of moving below 63c.

 

The 10-day SMA is capping as resistance and makes a likely area for bears to reload, unless the Feed deliver a dovish surprise to send AUD/USD higher. And the 20-day SMA is nearby, with the two averages proving a dynamic resistance zone for bears to trade around.

 

The 1-week implied volatility band has expanded to ~275 pips, with the lower band sitting at 0.6269 on the 2022 and 2023 lows.

20241216audusd

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD/USD Weekly Outlook AUD/USD Forex Australia APAC session

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD Weekly Outlook articles

trading floor
AUD/USD weekly outlook: RBA, AU jobs, US CPI on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
December 8, 2024 11:51 PM
    aus_04
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Can seasonality save the Aussie?
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 1, 2024 11:06 PM
      aus_07
      AUD/USD weekly outlook: With speculative vols rising, a low may have been seen
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 25, 2024 12:31 AM
        aus_01
        AUD/USD weekly outlook:
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 10, 2024 06:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.