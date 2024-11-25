AUD/USD weekly outlook: With speculative vols rising, a low may have been seen

AUD/USD managed to recoup some of its post-US-election losses last week. And given it held up against the might USD strength while futures data shows volumes rising for the first week in seven, I suspect an important swing low has been seen.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 25, 2024 12:31 AM
aus_07
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • It was a good week for Australian dollar bulls, with the local currency rising above most major currencies (except CAD)
  • We may have seen an important swing low for AUD/USD, given the return of open interest alongside rising prices last week (and its defiance against a strong USD)
  • Local data is light this week, but traders will keep a close eye on the monthly CPI report
  • The RBNZ are expected to cut rates by 50bp this week to send their cash rate beneath the RBA’s for the first time in four years

 

 

20241125audPct

 

Australia’s monthly CPI is in focus on Wednesday

We will have to wait until January until we see the RBA’s preferred quarterly figures, so for now traders will have to suffice with the monthly read. But it can shape expectations for the quarterly print and therefore impact the Australian dollar.

 

The monthly weighed CPI fell to a 3-year low of 2.1% in September, and any move below 2% could provide some excitement of a cut again given it would place inflation below their 2-3% band for the first time since March 2021. However, the RBA minutes once again reiterated that underlying inflation (quarterly trimmed mean) remains too high at 3.5%. So we may also need to see the monthly CPI drop notably in December to make a meaningful impact for rate-cut bets. And given AUD/USD has endured a multi-week selloff, I suspect bulls may have better luck capitalising on stronger-than-expected data around these levels.

 

20241125auCPI

 

 

Michelle Bullock is scheduled to speak at the annual CEDA conference on Thursday

Perhaps she could address the recently released inflation figures, but she has already said since the US election that it is too soon to speculate the impact Trump 2.0 may have on the Australian economy, making the topic a moot point already.

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

 

The RBNZ are expected to cut their cash rate by 50bp

If the RBNZ go for the full fifty, a cash rate of 4.25% would see it beneath the RBA’s 4.35% for the first time since 2020. But with that being the consensus, eye will be on whether they have an appetite to signal further cuts. Given the uncertainty surrounding Trump’s return to the Whitehouse, I suspect they will retain a data dependence stance and not provide an overly-dovish 50bp cut.

 

20241125aurbnzSpread

 

US data makes a comeback

After a week away from the spotlight, US data has made a return to the economic calendar. Even so, none of it is really grabbing me. The FOMC minutes will warrant a look, but we know the USD is rallying as markets continue to doubt a December rate cut given strong economic data and Trump 2.0m on the horizon.

 

It will be interest to see if US consumer sentiment improves following the US election, but again this is not likely to be a market mover.

 

Note that US Thanksgiving is on Thursday, which traditionally sees the US stock market rally into the close. Perhaps the ASX can catch a tailwind. I will release analysis this week looking more closely at the stats, because form memory there are some notable patterns.

 

20241125auCalendar

 

AUD/USD futures – market positioning from the COT report:

  • Total open interest increased for the first week in seven to show the general derisking of AUD/USD may have come to an end
  • Speculative open interest (large speculator and asset managers) also increased alongside prices last week, to suggest an important swing low may have been seen
  • Large speculators remained net-long and close their most bullish level in nearly seven years
  • Asset managers slightly increased net-short exposure by increasing gross-shorts, while gross longs remained flat

 

20241125cotAUD

 

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

AUD/USD technical analysis

A bullish inside week formed on AUD/USD to help it recoup some of its post-US-election losses. Which is not bad considering that the USD index rose to a fresh 2-year high and rallied for the last three days of the week. AUD/USD met resistance around the October low as suspected, the question now is whether it can break above it. I suspect it will.

 

A bullish divergence formed on the weekly RSI (2) within the oversold zone and is now above 50 to show bullish momentum on that timeframe. A bullish divergence also formed on the daily RSI (14) and on the cusp of moving above 50.

 

Prices are already higher at this week’s open and retesting the October low. A spinning top doji formed on Thursday to suggest a swing low formed at 0.6472, which could be part of a small bullish flag from the cycle low. I suspect AUD/USD is now ready to break above the October high and head for at least 66c, with the 161.1% Fibonacci level (0.6638) and 0.6650 level also in focus for bulls.

 

20241125audusd

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD/USD Weekly Outlook AUD/USD Forex Australia APAC session

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Unfolds
Today 05:14 PM
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD Weekly Outlook articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Bears eye a sub-63c Aussie
By:
Matt Simpson
December 15, 2024 10:54 PM
    trading floor
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: RBA, AU jobs, US CPI on tap
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 8, 2024 11:51 PM
      aus_07
      AUD/USD weekly outlook: With speculative vols rising, a low may have been seen
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 25, 2024 12:31 AM
        aus_01
        AUD/USD weekly outlook:
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 10, 2024 06:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.