AUD/USD weekly outlook: Upside may be capped, but a cycle low could be in

The breakout to a 5-year low on Monday was short lived, before AUD/USD went on to recover as much as 3.5% by the day's high. Given the extended bearish period seen since Q4, perhaps an important cycle low has been set.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 11:52 PM
aus_08
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Monday’s 5-year low amid tariff headlines was short-lived, with AUD/USD recovering as much as 3.5% last week
  • Hawkish BOJ bets and safe-haven flows into the Japanese yen has sent AUD/JPY down to a 21-week low
  • In the last full week before the RBA’s interest rate decision, money markets effectively see a 25bp cut as a done deal next week
  • US CPI and Jerome Powell’s semi-annual testimony to the House Financial Services Committee are the calendar highlights

 

20250210auPCT

 

This is the last full week before the RBA’s next interest rate decision, though I do not see any data points of significance that could change whichever route the RBA takes. Money markets continue to imply a cut is a done deal, with RBA cash rate futures pricing in a 95% chance of a 25bp cut on February 18. Bloomberg estimates a February cut at 93%, is fully priced in for April with another fully priced for May. Three cuts are expected to have arrived by August.

 

20250207rbaPricing

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in 2025

 

While a cut is favoured, I’m not convinced it really is a slam dunk given the robust employment figures and pockets of strength elsewhere. I am also doubtful of three cuts arriving by August. At the very least they may signal an April cut at their next meeting. But if they do cut next week, future cuts are likely to be decided on a ‘per meeting’ basis. We should also be vigilant for headline, in case they decide to telegraph any incoming cut via media interviews this week, particularly over the weekend (which used to be standard practice under Governor Lowe).

 

New Zealand accounts for the baulk of the more interesting data between the antipodean nations, with recent employment data opening the door for another 50bp cut. So, any further signs of weakness in NZ retail sales, business PMI or (most importantly) inflation expectations could seal the deal for a jumbo cut, and help AUD/NZD catch a bid.

 

20250210usCPI

 

The early hours of Thursday morning will be the highlight of the week from the calendar, with US inflation data for January released 90 minutes ahead of Jerome Powell’s testimony to the House Financial Services Committee. With that said, it is usual for Powell to release his pre-prepared remarks on the day, so this could prompt some movement for currencies late on Wednesday night. Clearly, traders will be looking for clues over policy and whether the Fed deem Trump’s trade wars to be inflationary. I expect Powell to strike a cautious tone, steering away from cuts while not igniting concerns over any hikes.

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in 2025

 

AUD/USD futures – market positioning from the COT report:

  • Net-short exposure to AUD/USD futures increased by 3.5k contracts among large speculators and 3.2k contracts among asset managers
  • This means net-long exposure has risen eight of the past nine weeks among large speculators
  • However, there seems to be a certain degree of heading going on given longs and shorts increased among both sets of traders
  • And despite the rise of net-bearish exposure, AUD/USD went on to form a prominent bullish reversal after reaching its lowest level since the pandemic last Monday morning, which raises the prospects of a significant swing low

20250210cotAUD

 

 

AUD/USD technical analysis

The Australian dollar had fallen -12.3% from the September 30 high to Monday’s low, before closing the day with a prominent bullish pinbar. This deems the breakout to the 5-year low as a fakeout, or bear trap. Tariff headlines (good and bad) are clearly the bigger driver for AUD/USD over rate-cut bets, but then it has already been argued that AUD/USD downside could be limited given it was mostly sold throughout Q4.

 

We could be in for some rangebound trading, given its reluctance to test 60c and lack of a true bullish catalyst. I still think a retest of the August low at 0.6348 is possible. But unless we are treated to a dovish Fed, less-dovish-than-expected RBA or positive trade headlines, it upside potential seems likely to remain capped.

 

Bulls could seek dips towards the 0.6214 high-volume node (HVN) in anticipation of a move up to 63c. A break below 62c invalidates this near-term bullish bias.

20250210audusd

 

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD/USD Weekly Outlook AUD/USD Forex Australia APAC session RBA

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY Forecast: Bearish Signals Strengthen as Powell, Inflation, and Trade Risks Loom
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Tariff Risks, OPEC Report, and US CPI
Yesterday 01:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Remains Susceptible to Trump Tariffs
Yesterday 08:00 AM
EUR/USD Forecast: Focus Turns to US Inflation Data in Week Ahead
Yesterday 03:00 AM
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY, EUR/GBP
February 8, 2025 10:00 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Vertical as Trump Tariffs Risk Trade War
February 8, 2025 05:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD Weekly Outlook articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Make or break for AUD, CNH around key levels
By:
Matt Simpson
February 2, 2025 10:24 PM
    aus_01
    AUD/USD weekly outlook: Quarterly CPI to decide on Feb cut
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 28, 2025 02:00 AM
      aus_07
      AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 19, 2025 11:21 AM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: 4-year low heading into US CPI and AU jobs
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 13, 2025 02:07 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.