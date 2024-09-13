AUD/USD set to make assault on downtrend resistance as risk appetite rips

AUD/USD has rediscovered its mojo this week, bolstered by improved risk appetite and a rebound in commodity prices, both helped by a weaker US dollar. It’s now on a collision course with minor downtrend resistance. If that goes, it could lay the base for an assault on the August highs.

David Scutt
Market Analyst
September 13, 2024 1:14 AM
aus_04
  • AUD/USD has staged a bullish reversal over the past two sessions, seeing it retest downtrend resistance
  • The risk-on environment is influencing AUD/USD movements
  • Directional bias is higher but let the price action tell you what to do

Overview

AUD/USD has rediscovered its mojo this week, bolstered by improved risk appetite and a rebound in commodity prices, in part due to a weaker US dollar. It’s now on a collision course with minor downtrend resistance. If that goes, it could lay the base for an assault on the August highs.  

AUD/USD loving the risk-on environment

AUD/USD is a well-known proxy for risk appetite, often outperforming when sentiment is strong but struggling when its weak.

Looking at the correlation analysis below tracking the relationship it’s had with year ahead Fed rate cut expectations, two-year yields spreads between the US and Australia, S&P 500 futures, SGX iron ore futures and WTI crude oil futures, it’s obvious it’s fulfilling that role again, seeing its positive correlation either strengthen or hold at relatively high levels over the past month.

AUD correlations Sep 13 2024

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in H2 2024

Bullish bias, but let the trade come to you

AUD/USD looks set to make an assault on downtrend resistance dating back to August 29, building momentum after Wednesday’s bullish engulfing candle sent the pair careening above the important 50-day moving average. However, while RSI (14) has broken its downtrend the bullish signal has yet to be confirmed by MACD, suggesting now is decent time to let the price action tell you what to do. The bias is higher but the risk-reward is not compelling on the daily timeframe.

If the price manages to break and close above the downtrend, it will allow traders to establish longs with a stop below the level for protection. The price has done a lot of work either side of .6750 recently, making that an important level to overcome to open the door to a push towards the recent highs at .6825.

Alternatively, if the price is rejected at the downtrend, you could sell with a stop above for protection. Possible targets include .66857, the 50DMA and Wednesday’s low (and the 200DMA) around .6620.

AUD Sep 13 2024

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

