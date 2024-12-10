AUD/USD: Rate cut bets rise as RBA signals confidence in inflation progress

AUD/USD faces fresh pressure after the RBA's dovish shift raises rate cut bets, with traders now eyeing a potential move in February. A break below key support could see the pair test new lows as the outlook for the Aussie darkens.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 10, 2024 4:15 AM
aus_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • RBA signals growing confidence in achieving inflation target
  • Traders boost odds of a 25bps rate cut in February to two-in-three chance
  • AUD/USD drops sharply, testing key uptrend support below 0.6400

RBA’s pending pivot

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is edging closer to cutting interest rates, signalling growing confidence that inflation is sustainably moving towards its 2.5% target. The bank also dropped the phrase about not ruling anything in or out, suggesting the next rate move could still be higher, but this shift is telling.

Contrast the tone of that the RBA said last month: “This reinforces the need to remain vigilant to upside risks to inflation and the Board is not ruling anything in or out. Policy will need to be sufficiently restrictive until the Board is confident that inflation is moving sustainably towards the target range.”

To what it said today: “Recent data on inflation and economic conditions are still consistent with these forecasts, and the Board is gaining some confidence that inflation is moving sustainably towards target.”

While it reiterated that underlying inflation remains "too high," there were several dovish tweaks in the December statement.

It noted wage pressures had eased “more than expected” and that some of the upside risks to inflation “appear to have eased.” It added that incomes and consumption had recovered “a little slower than forecast.”

The bank acknowledged recent data on economic activity have been mixed, “but on balance softer than expected.”

Telling.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas AUD/USD RBA

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:40 AM
    Research
    ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Yesterday 10:06 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      NZD/USD: Rebound Hopes Rise but Fed Rate Path Remains Key
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 16, 2024 11:39 PM
        Research
        Nasdaq’s record high scoffs at Dow’s worst run in 12 years, ASX follows
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 16, 2024 09:52 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.