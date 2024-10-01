AUD/USD squeezing higher as tax cuts, warm weather boost retail sales

Australian retail sales rose 0.7% in August, topping expectations

US ISM manufacturing PMI, JOLTS survey key event risk on Tuesday

AUD/USD squeezing higher between uptrend support and downtrend resistance

Overview

AUD/USD looks set have another crack at clearing long-running downtrend resistance with a stronger-than-expected retail sales report creating renewed doubt over the prospect of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cutting interest rates this year.

Retail sales heating up

Data from Australia’s Bureau of Statistics (ABS) revealed turnover increased 0.7% in August, near doubling the 0.4% pace expected. That saw the annual rate increase to 3.1%, the fastest clip since May last year.

Spending rose across every category except household goods, led by department stores, clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing, along with “other” retailing. Strength was also seen in food retailing with spending at cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services lifting 1.0%.

Source: ABS

The ABS said warmer weather across parts of the country may have contributed to the result, although it's notable turnover increased across every state and territory, suggesting economic conditions were also a factor. Income tax cuts were introduced at the start of July, providing increased disposable income to spend, save or invest.

Source: ABS

Building approvals data for August was released alongside the report, revealing a 6.1% contraction after an 11% surge in July. Excluding the impact of lumpy apartment approvals that often distorts the underlying trend, private sector house approvals increased 0.5% to be 8.4% higher than a year earlier.

Important day for AUD/USD

AUD/USD hit session highs following the data, putting it on track for a third consecutive retest of long-running downtrend resistance.

You can see the pair squeezing up against the level on the daily chart, making today loom as potentially important given the proximity of uptrend support. If we were to see a clean break above .6940 or a close above the downtrend, it would create a decent long setup, allowing for a stop to be placed below the level targeting a push towards resistance at .7137.

While RSI (14) and MACD continue to trend higher, we’re seeing divergence between the former and price, warning of waning bullish momentum. That’s reason enough to wait for the potential topside beak rather than pre-empt it.

If we see a break of the uptrend, traders could also sell with a stop above the downtrend targeting a move towards former resistance around .6830.



From a fundamental perspective, detail in the US JOLTS survey and ISM manufacturing PMI is likely to be influential on AUD/USD in the second half of Tuesday’s session. If both print soft relative to expectations, it could see the US weaken across the G10 FX universe.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps: