AUD USD Light on the horizon for long term bulls

Because we’re entering what is historically one of the quietest periods for markets, we’ll be taking the opportunity to take a longer-term view of many […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 22, 2015 2:55 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Because we’re entering what is historically one of the quietest periods for markets, we’ll be taking the opportunity to take a longer-term view of many major FX pairs and markets over the next two weeks, starting with AUD/USD today.

AUD/USD has no doubt had a rough couple of years, with rates falling from a high near .9500 all the way down to a low below .7000 in early September. From a fundamental perspective, the driving force behind the drop has been a fall in the price of key commodities (mainly industrial metals) as a result of an economic slowdown in China.

For instance, the price of copper recently hit its lowest level since the Great Financial Crisis around $2.10/lb, while iron ore dropped its weakest level since 2007. The impact of these collapses cannot be overstated: they’ve led to major terms of trade and labor market troubles Down Under and forced the Reserve Bank of Australia into a more dovish posture. Given the challenging backdrop for commodities, the weakness in the Aussie over the last 24 months is no surprise.

That said, we’ve actually seen the AUD/USD show signs of forming a potential bottom over the course of Q4, creating a faint light on the horizon for beleaguered Aussie bulls despite the ongoing weakness in the metals markets. The pair has rallied nearly 500 pips from trough to peak and has now put in three higher lows over that period. Crucially, rates have now broken back above the 15-month bearish trend line running through the high from the last rally in Q1. After breaking above that barrier, rates dipped last week to retest the trend line from above, but buyers were able to defend that key level, confirming that the previous resistance level has now become support.

At the same time, the secondary indicators on the weekly chart have turned more optimistic than at any point in 2015. The RSI has formed a mini bullish trend and is now pressing against key previous resistance at 50, while the MACD is also trending upward above its signal line and approaching the “0” level.

As we move into 2016, the key area to watch on AUD/USD will be from .7400 to .7500. This corridor represents resistance from the four-month high and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the entire 2014-2015 drop. If bulls can push rates above that key barrier early next year, another leg higher into the upper .7000s or even the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement near .8000 could be in play. Of course, we saw a similar false dawn at the beginning of last year, so bulls should be prepared to jump ship if September’s low near .6900 gives way at any point in 2016.

AUDWEEKLY12-22-2015 9-42-07 AM

Related tags: AUD/USD China Copper Iron Ore MACD Matt Weller Forex

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

aus_04
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:28 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 19, 2025 09:43 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.