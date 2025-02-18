AUD/USD forecast: Technical Tuesday - February 18, 2025

In this shortened version of Technical Tuesday, we will focus on the AUD/USD pair following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s first rate cut since November 2020 overnight and the US dollar’s recent bearish price action. We maintain a modestly bullish AUD/USD forecast, despite the pair weakening a touch today.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 5:15 PM
Graphic of trading data chart
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

With US investors returning after a long weekend, we could see FX markets turn a bit lively again after starting the week quietly. In this shortened version of Technical Tuesday, we will focus on the AUD/USD pair following the Reserve Bank of Australia’s first rate cut since November 2020 overnight and the US dollar’s recent bearish price action. We maintain a modestly bullish AUD/USD forecast, despite the pair weakening a touch today.

 

 

 

US dollar rebounds after recent drop – for now

 

Last week saw the US dollar failed to react positively to hotter-than-expected inflation data, while Friday's disappointing retail sales figures caused limited volatility. The focus remains on a potential resolution in the Ukraine war, which is driving FX volatility and keeping the US dollar largely at bay in what would have otherwise been a bullish environment for the greenback, with hot inflation and yields rebounding.

 

Although the US dollar was higher across the board at the time of writing, the gains come on the back of a weak performance in the last several weeks, causing the US dollar index to end its three-month winning streak in February. The key question now is whether the recent pullback was merely a correction or if there’s more downside to come. However, a potential Russia-Ukraine peace agreement could still open the door for a broader risk-on, dollar-off move. 

 

Interestingly, last week’s hotter-than-expected inflation data failed to lift the greenback, suggesting that markets may have already priced in upside risks linked to Trump’s protectionist policies. With no major US data releases scheduled this week, attention turns to tomorrow’s FOMC minutes, though it remains uncertain whether they will prove market-moving.

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in 2025

4

 

RBA’s hawkish cut supports bullish AUD/USD forecast

 

Overnight, the Reserve Bank of Australia cut interest rates by 25 basis points as expected, but statement and the press conference were both quite hawkish. The RBA provided no clear easing bias, citing risks on both sides of the inflation outlook. While it acknowledged that the disinflationary process is progressing, a strong labour market has kept policymakers cautious. The central bank’s governor Bullock highlighted risks to inflation, saying we cannot declare victory on inflation yet. That helped to limit the downside for the AUD/USD, as other majors declined across the board.

 

Technical AUD/USD forecast: key levels to watch

 

AUD/USD forecast

Source: TradingView.com

 

From a technical standpoint, the Australian dollar has been showing bullish price action in recent weeks, particularly after forming a hammer candle around the 0.6130 area a couple of weeks ago. Since then, it has consistently printed bullish price action, keeping buyers in control.

 

Previous resistance at 0.6330 has now turned into support, and the area was holding firm at the time of writing. For as long as this level remains supported, the path of least resistance remains to the upside, potentially paving the way for a run toward the 0.6500 handle in the next few days.

 

On the downside, the 21-day exponential moving average at around 0.6280 serves as the next support in the event of a breakdown below the abovementioned 0.6330 level.

 

Overall, given the bullish structure, the bias remains to the upside for now, meaning that the AUD/USD forecast is leaning more towards the bullish than bearish side of things.

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Technical Tuesday AUD/USD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY on the Verge of a Potential Breakdown
Today 05:20 PM
USD/CAD Forecast: Canadian Dollar Unfazed by CPI as Trump Tariffs Loom
Today 04:08 PM
EUR/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week – February 18, 2025
Today 12:00 PM
USDJPY, Gold Analysis: Are Peace Deals on the Horizon?
Today 08:36 AM
AUD/USD Forecast: Hawkish RBA Cut Keeps Aussie Dollar Bulls in Play
Today 04:17 AM
RBNZ Preview: Rate Guidance Key to NZD/USD Direction as 50bp Cut Looms
Today 01:10 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Technical Tuesday articles

Bank notes of different currencies
Canadian dollar forecast: USD/CAD and EUR/CAD – Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 4, 2025 12:30 PM
    Market trader analysing data
    Nasdaq 100 outlook: Technical Tuesday - January 14, 2025
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    January 14, 2025 12:00 PM
      Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
      EUR/USD outlook modestly negative ahead of US CPI, ECB
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      December 10, 2024 12:30 PM
        Forex trading
        EUR/JPY forecast: Technical Tuesday – December 3, 2024
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        December 3, 2024 12:30 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.