AUD/USD, crude oil: China stimulus disappointment, Iranian headlines deliver downdraft

Already on the backfoot thanks to a lack of detail from China’s stimulus update over the weekend, the crude oil price and AUD/USD were hit with even greater headwinds late in the North American session on reports Israel is unlikely to attack Iranian energy assets in retaliation for a missile strike earlier this month.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Monday 10:51 PM
Energy
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Crude oil and AUD struggle on vague Chinese stimulus measures
  • Reports suggest Israel may not attack Iranian oil assets, sending crude sharply lower

Overview

Already on the backfoot thanks to a lack of detail from China’s stimulus update over the weekend, the crude oil price and AUD/USD were hit with even greater headwinds late in the North American session on reports Israel is unlikely to attack Iranian energy assets in retaliation for a missile strike earlier this month.

Citing two officials familiar with negotiations, the Washington Post reported Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told US officials that Israel is prepared to strike Iranian military targets, rather than its energy or nuclear facilities.

Crude crushed as geopolitical risk premium unwinds

With a geopolitical risk premium built into the price, the headlines generated an immediate and large rection in crude oil markets, seeing front month Brent and WTI contracts tumble around 5%.

Looking at WTI on the daily chart, you can see the large bearish candle generated by the report, seeing the price slice through the uptrend dating back to the lows stuck on October 1.

crude Oct 15 2024

The price is now approaching $71.07, a level which has acted as both support and resistance over recent months. Given its proximity, it provides a decent level to build setups around depending on how the price interacts with the level.

RSI (14) has broken the uptrend it was sitting in from late October, generating a bearish signal on momentum which is yet to be confirmed by MACD. While recent headlines are undoubtedly bearish for crude, I’ve been around long enough to know that bearish or bullish fundamentals does not always equate to bearish or bullish price action.

If the price were to break $71.07 and hold there, one option would be to sell with a tight stop above the level for protection. Possible targets include $70 and $66.33. The three-candle evening star pattern completed with the latest leg lower warns of increased downside risks.

Alternatively, if we saw a test and bounce from $71.07, you could flip the trade around, initiating longs with a tight stop below for protection. Potential targets include $74.46 or $76 where the price struggled to break above late last week.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

AUD/USD weakness reflects China disappointment

AUD Oct 15 2024

While not impacted to the same degree as crude markets, the commodity-linked AUD/USD eased lower on the headlines, reversing much of the modest gains achieved in the previous two sessions.

With RSI (14) and MACD continuing to provide bearish signals on price momentum, and three-candle evening star pattern warning of increased downside risks, selling rallies is preferred to buying dips in the near-term.

If the price were to push back towards the 50-day moving average, one option would be to short looking for a  move back towards support at .7000. A stop above .6760 would provide protection against a larger upside thrust.

Alternatively, if the price were to decline to .6700, see how it interacts with the level for clues on how to proceed.

If the level were to be broken easily, you could sell with a stop above for protection. A potential target would be the 200-day moving average around .6628. If the price were to hold .6700 you could flip the trade, initiating longs with a tight stop below for protection. The 50-day moving average or .6760 loom as a possible target.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Crude Oil AUD USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

aus_07
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:28 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:27 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:26 PM
        Research
        USD/CHF looks set to leap out the gates, gold eyes 2700
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:52 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.