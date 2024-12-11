AUD/USD clings to key trendline heading into US inflation

A dovish RBA meeting and stronger US dollar ahead of a key US inflation report has kept AUD/USD pinned to a key support level. And odds of it making a meaningful recovery this week appear low, without a surprise downside miss from US CPI. Which again, seems unlikely.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
December 10, 2024 10:18 PM
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Fed to pause in Jan?

90% of economists are backing a 25bp Fed cut next week and for them to pause in January, according to a Reuters poll. This is similar to market pricing, with Fed fund futures implying an 86.1% chance of a cut next week and 90.4% chance of a pause at their following meeting.

 

The same poll estimates the Fed funds to fall to 3.5% to 3.75% or lower by the end of 2025, which leaves room for a minimum of 100bp of cuts (three cuts next year to follow one this month).

 

20241211Fed

 

RBA open the door to cuts

The RBA held rates at 4.35% as expected, tipped their hat to “weak growth”, noted lower “upside risks to inflation” and removed a key part of their statement hinting at a potential hike. By effectively removing their hawkish bias from the statement, the door has now been opened for the cut markets have been pricing in.

 

Governor bullock hit the wires after the meeting to say that while upside inflation risks have eased, they have not gone away. Regardless, RBA cash rate futures maintained their convictions of three cuts to arrive next year, having fully priced in a 25bp cut in April, July and December.

 

View my take on RBA statement in yesterday’s video: The RBA just made a small (but big) change to their statement

 

Get our guide to central banks and interest rates in Q4 2024

 

Wall Street indices continued lower on Tuesday ahead of a key US inflation report later today. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down for a second day while the Dow Jones tallied up its fourth bearish day. It is plausible to think that traders are taking a breather after pushing indices to record highs, knowing that if Santa's rally is to play out this year it tends to come in the second half of the month. The weak performance of Wall Street also weighed on ASX 200 futures which are now -2% off the record high, after last week’s soft GDP figures weighed on local sentiment.

 

USD/JPY reached my 152 target outlined in yesterday’s report and shows the potential to extend its gains should US inflation come in slightly hot. USD/CAD briefly touched a 4-year and 8-month high ahead of the BOC meeting. USD/CHF bounced off the August high and invalidated the head and shoulders top, which I suggested could happen last week. And it shows further upside potential over the near term.

 

20241211moversCI

 

 

Economic events in focus (AEDT)

The consensus is for the Bank of Canada to cut rates by 50bp to 3.25% but signal a slower pace of easing next year. This makes sense, as it allows them to get said cuts out of the way and reassess as the political landscape and inevitable trade tug-o-war develops next year with Trump.

 

US inflation is the main event, although forecasts are a tad uninspiring with core CPI expected to remain steady at 2.7% y/y and 0.3% m/m. But anything higher could further support the USD, raise the odds of a December pause for the Fed and potentially see AUD/USD break key support.

 

  • 10:50 – JP PPI
  • 12:30 – RBA chart pack
  • 21:00 – OPEC monthly report
  • 00:30 – US core CPI
  • 01:45 – BOC interest rate decision (-50bp cut expected)

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

 

 

AUD/USD technical analysis:

At current levels, AUD/USD is trying to form an inverted hammer at a key support level (2022 trendline). But it seems unlikely we’ll close the week at this level with US Inflation data pending. We’re therefor on guard for a breakdown or bounce from current levels.

 

The best bet the Aussie has for a rally appears to be in the hands of a weak US inflation report, which seems unlikely.

 

The 1-hour chart shows the swift reversal lower from Tuesday’s high. A false break of the 2022 trendline shows a slight hesitancy to roll over for now and raises the potential for a minor bounce in today’s Asian session. But given the daily bearish trend and potential for a stronger US dollar and weaker yuan (which AUD shares a strong correlation with), I suspect any such bounce will be seen as a gift for bears who are eyeing a move towards 63c.

 

Note the lower weekly implied volatility sits neat 63c, with a historical VPOC also close by for potential support.

20241211audusd

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session ASX AUD/USD Forex

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD, USD/CAD, NZD/USD: Commodity Currencies Hitch a Ride on China’s Yield Curve Rollercoaster
Today 01:40 AM
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
Yesterday 10:06 PM
US Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Approaches November 2023 Low
Yesterday 07:45 PM
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Resistance Intact Ahead of Fed/BoE
Yesterday 06:00 PM
FOMC Preview: Cut Then “Prudent Pause” from Powell?
Yesterday 04:12 PM
Gold forecast: XAU/USD succumbing to yields, dollar strength
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

Research
ASX 200 Analysis: Santa’s rally timing could be down to the Fed
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:06 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq’s record high scoffs at Dow’s worst run in 12 years, ASX follows
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    December 16, 2024 09:52 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD support dependent on USD/CNH resistance, ASX set to bounce?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      December 11, 2024 10:05 PM
        AUD/USD clings to key trendline heading into US inflation
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        December 10, 2024 10:18 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.