AUD/USD: Bullish rates reversal signals US dollar downside risk

If you want clues on directional risks for the US dollar, there are worse places to look than US 2-year Treasury note futures. As one of the most liquid futures contracts globally, the price signals it provides can be very informative for broader markets, especially in the FX universe.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Friday 4:21 AM
aus_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Rising US bond yields have helped fuel US dollar strength recently
  • US 2-year Treasury note futures staged a bullish reversal on Thursday, generating a signal that we may have seen the highs for yields near-term
  • AUD/USD may benefit from an environment of lower US yields

Overview

If you want clues on directional risks for the US dollar, there are worse places to look than US 2-year Treasury note futures, shown in the left-hand pane in the chart below. As one of the most liquid futures contracts globally, the price signals it provides can be very informative for broader markets, especially in the FX universe.

US2s ZT Oct 11 2024

Did we just see the highs for US yields?

Having tumbled most of October, implying higher US yields given the inverse relationship between the two, the price action this week looks potentially important. We saw the price take out long-running uptrend support on Wednesday before staging a large bullish reversal on Thursday despite another hot US inflation report.

The bounce off the 200-day moving average on big volumes delivered not only a hammer candle but also took the price back above former uptrend support, delivering a bullish signal that suggests directional risks for yields may be skewing lower. You can see that in the right-hand pane with the daily chart of US 2-year bond yields which hit multi month highs on Thursday before reversing lower.

But it’s the correlation analysis beneath the chart that I want you to focus on, looking at the strength of the relationship 2-year yields have had with a variety of FX pairs over the past fortnight. USD/JPY has a score of 0.9 with USD/CNH not far behind at 0.89, signalling that where yields have moved over the past two weeks, the pairs have almost always followed.

EUR/USD, GBP/USD and AUD/USD have experienced similarly strong relationships over the same period with scores ranging from -0.88 to -0.96, the only difference being where yields have moved, they’ve usually done the opposite.

The broader readthrough is that shorter-dated US yields have been influencing US dollar direction recently, with rising rates fuelling dollar strength. But given the bullish signal from US 2-year Treasury note futures on Thursday, if we just saw the lows, it implies we may have also seen the highs for US yields and the US dollar.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q4 2024

AUD/USD reverses from 50DMA

AUD Oct 11 2024

Having been among the hardest hit from US dollar strength, the prospect of lower US bond yields may help spark a reversal in AUD/USD.

Looking at the daily chart, the close above the 50-day moving average on Thursday has provided a setup for longs with appealing risk-reward, allowing for a stop to be placed below for protection.

I’m not rushing in given momentum indicators continue to provide bearish signals, but if the price tests and/or holds above the 50DMA you could enter longs targeting a push towards either .6800 or the downtrend currently located around .6830. You could also wait to see whether the price eases back towards .6700, providing another long setup where a stop can be placed beneath for protection. Targets would be identical.

One risk to consider with this trade is the potential for disappointment from China’s latest stimulus measures that will be unveiled on Saturday. Based on media speculation regarding the size of the fiscal package, expectations look modest relative to major stimulus programs of the past, creating two-way directional gap risk for AUD/USD on Monday morning.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Forex AUD/USD Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
Crude Oil Forecast: Declining Demand vs Supply Risk
Today 11:06 AM
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:30 AM
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
Today 01:28 AM
EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
Yesterday 10:27 PM
AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
Yesterday 10:26 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Nears Major Decision Point
Yesterday 07:22 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

aus_07
AUD/USD: Aussie jumps, RBA rate cut bets pared on another monster jobs report
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:28 AM
    Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€
    EUR/USD: Unloved and oversold as traders pile into dovish ECB rate cut bets
    By:
    David Scutt
    Yesterday 10:27 PM
      Finger pointing on market chart data
      AUD/USD sinks to 5-week low ahead of jobs, ASX futures reach ATH
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 10:26 PM
        Research
        USD/CHF looks set to leap out the gates, gold eyes 2700
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 04:52 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.