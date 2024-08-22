AUD/USD: Beautiful set of numbers creates doubt on 2024 RBA rate cuts

Australia’s ‘flash’ services purchasing managers index (PMI) for August hardly conveys a message of an economy in need of monetary support, raising questions over market pricing that looks for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to begin cutting rates as soon as December.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
August 22, 2024 2:57 AM
aus_04
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Australia’s August services PMI revealed a pickup in activity levels
  • Hiring grew, demand picked up but prices to customers eased
  • The services sector is the largest and most important part of the Australian economy
  • Markets price three RBA rate cuts by June, the RBA only discussed hikes or holding in August
  • AUD/USD rebound underpinned by improvement in risk appetite

A beautiful set of numbers

Australia’s ‘flash’ services purchasing managers index (PMI) for August hardly conveys a message of an economy in need of monetary support, raising questions over market pricing that looks for the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to begin cutting rates as soon as December.

The S&P Global PMI rose 1.8 points to 52.2, indicating an acceleration in activity relative to July.

S&P Global said the improvement was underpinned by “improvements in underlying demand” which reportedly drove a “solid rise in new work”. The pickup in domestic demand boosted hiring and helped clear order backlogs.

Importantly, despite the proportion of firms seeing input prices increase lifting to 18-month-highs, the share passing higher prices to customers eased to levels not seen since January.

Stronger activity, firmer demand, ongoing hiring and fewer firms raising prices – sounds like a soft landing.

pmi aug 22 2024

Source: S&P Global 

PMIs measure business activity relative to the previous month, evaluating shifts in output, hiring, new orders, exports, delivery times, inventories and overall business sentiment. A score above 50 indicates improvement while a figure below 50 points to a decline. The further away from 50, the greater the breadth of improvement or deterioration.

The flash reading accounts for around 80 to 85% of monthly respondents, making it a accurate guide on how the final PMI will likely print one week later.

The improvement in August is important as the services sector accounts for around three-quarters of Australia's annual economic output, and an even larger share of employment at over 80%. 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in H2 2024

RBA discusses hikes or holding, markets bet on cuts

While you shouldn’t extrapolate the details from one report to form a view on the economy, real-time signals on activity such as this makes you question the merits of markets favouring a rate cut from the RBA as soon as December.

Cash rate futures are fully priced for a cut by February and have three factored in by June. That’s despite the minutes of the RBA’s August policy meeting warning that “the risk of inflation not returning to target within a reasonable timeframe had increased” and that “their tolerance for this timeframe being pushed out further was limited.” It’s telling the only options the board discussed were to either hike of hold rates, not cut.

Data such as that received today is only likely to continue that pattern in future meetings. 

cash rate tracker aug 22 2024

Source: ASX

While narrowing relative interest rate differentials between the US and Australia have been one factor underpinning the AUD/USD rally, one look at a correlation matrix suggests the rebound in risk appetite has been a stronger overall force.

While the two are undeniably linked, those trading AUD/USD should pay close attention to signals from asset classes with a high beta to broader markets, such as bitcoin, Nasdaq 100 or similar.

AUD/USD rally loses steam

Looking at the AUD/USD daily, the spinning top on Wednesday suggests a degree of wariness may be creeping in after the powerful rally we’ve seen following Japan’s market meltdown earlier this month. It’s too early to tell whether it’s a potential topping pattern without seeing how Thursday’s candle prints, so be alert to the close later in the session. For now, MACD and RSI (14) are providing bullish signals on momentum.

On the topside, resistance is located at .67612, .67988 and .6870. On the downside, a break of .67148 opens the door to a potential reversal towards .65688 with only minor support around .6640 found in between.

aud aug 22 2024

From a fundamental perspective, with markets pricing in eight cuts from the Fed by June next year, you’ll struggle to see dovish bets swell any further without sparking concern about a hard economic landing. If we were to see the number of cuts increase or decrease dramatically from these levels, it would likely create headwinds for AUD/USD.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session AUD/USD Forex PMI

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

japan_03
USD/JPY Forecast: Sell the Rumour, Buy the Fact on Japan’s Inflation Surge?
By:
David Scutt
February 21, 2025 12:18 AM
    aus_04
    Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD Rally Wobbling as Strong Jobs Data Fails to Lift Aussie
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 20, 2025 02:27 AM
        japan_04
        Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Unwind Risk Elevated as Inflation Pressures Mount
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 19, 2025 11:22 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.