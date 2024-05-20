AUD/USD, ASX 200: Watching for hawkish overtones in the RBA minutes

The performance of mainland Chinese stock indices and minutes from the RBA May monetary policy meeting should be on the radar for anyone trading AUD/USD or ASX 200 futures on Tuesday. With little top tier data or event risk to navigate, they loom as the most likely drivers of Australian financial markets.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Tuesday 12:32 AM
aus_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • China’s stock market open and RBA minutes may be influential on AUD/USD and ASX 200 today
  • Both markets sit in established uptrends, making the near-term bias to buy dips
  • Watch for potential hawkish overtones in the RBA minutes

The performance of Chinese stock indices and minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) May monetary policy meeting should be on the radar for anyone trading AUD/USD or ASX 200 futures on Tuesday. With little top tier data or event risk to navigate, they loom as the most likely drivers of Australian financial markets.

AUD/USD pullback offers improved entry levels

Starting with AUD/USD, you can see the pair remains in a solid uptrend dating back to late April, continuing to find bids on dips towards the level. Having struggled above .6700 in recent days, in part due to markets paring Fed rate cut expectations following last Wednesday’s US inflation and retail sales reports, it has now pulled back towards the level providing opportunities for bulls and bears depending on how the price interacts.

aud may 21

Until the price action suggests otherwise, the near-term bias is bullish given the prevailing trend. With horizontal support located nearby at .6652, traders may consider buying dips towards the level with a stop loss order below targeting the .6710-15 zone, where the price topped out in recent sessions. With near-term price momentum moving to the downside, there may be opportunities for better entry levels.

Above the .6710-15 resistance zone, AUD/USD struggled to break above .6730 earlier this year, making that a topside level to watch. .6870 looms as the next level after that.

Under a scenario where support at .6652 or the prevailing uptrend fails, the bias would switch to selling rallies rather than buying dips. Below the levels mentioned above, .6629 and .6586 are the initial downside targets.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q2 2024

Key catalysts for Australian markets on Tuesday

As for catalysts to watch during Tuesday’s session, this short video explains how influential the China stock market open can be on AUD/USD on occasion. With so much focus on measures introduced by Chinese policymakers to support the property sector on Friday, there’s every chance this may be a key driver for the Aussie midway through the session.

Adding a layer of complexity, the minutes of the RBA May policy meeting will be released at 11.30am AEST. While they already come across as dated given Australia’s Federal budget and key labour market data were released after, traders should be looking out for hawkish overtones. It didn’t receive much attention at the time, but during her post meeting press conference, RBA Governor Michele Bullock acknowledged the board discussed either holding or hiking rates, not cutting them. That points to hawkish risks, something that should be supportive of AUSD/USD.

Commodity gains remain supportive of ASX upside

Like the Australian dollar, ASX 200 futures may also be influenced by the RBA minutes and China market open.

Mirroring AUD/USD, SPI futures sit in an established uptrend dating back to early May. With the pullback overnight, futures are within touching distance of the trendline, allowing for traders to set longs with decent risk-reward.

spi may 21

Until proven otherwise, buying dips is preferred to selling rallies. Traders could establish longs on the open with a stop loss below the trendline for protection. The initial trade target would be 7907, the high hit on Monday. Above, 7936 and 7972 are the key levels to watch.

Should the uptrend give way, traders could sell the break with a stop above the trendline for protection. 7838, 7780 and 7762 are potential downside targets, the latter coinciding with the 200-day moving average.

While near-term momentum is biased lower, continued strength in commodity markets – including iron ore – point to the possibility for dips to be bought.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD/USD ASX Trade Ideas RBA

Latest market news

View more
Gold hesitates at its ATH, USD drifting higher towards 105: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:35 PM
GBP/USD outlook: Currency Pair of the Week - May 20, 2024
Yesterday 04:00 PM
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Coiling Just Below Key 1.0900 Level
Yesterday 03:49 PM
EURUSD Outlook: FOMC Minutes and Flash PMI on the Horizon
Yesterday 03:36 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX set for a quiet start ahead of Fed minutes, NVDA earnings
Yesterday 01:17 PM
Gold and Silver forecast: Metals hit fresh 2024 highs
Yesterday 12:00 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

Forex trading
USD, CAD, Gold, Copper, VIX, Wall Street analysis: COT report
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 04:04 AM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    EUR/USD, AUD/USD outlook: Forex Friday - May 17, 2024
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    May 17, 2024 12:15 PM
      china_02-LONC02G510KMD6R
      USD/CNH, USD/JPY, AUD/USD: China’s spluttering economy weighs on Asian currencies
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 17, 2024 04:48 AM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD, AUD/JPY: Soft jobs report extinguishes risk of further RBA rate hikes
        By:
        David Scutt
        May 16, 2024 02:13 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.