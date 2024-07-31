AUD/USD, ASX 200: RIP RBA rate hikes, risk appetite to dictate from here

AUD/USD is under pressure while ASX 200 SPI futures are flying following Australia’s Q2 consumer price inflation report, reflecting surprisingly modest underlying inflationary pressures that all but extinguish the risk of another RBA rate hike this cycle.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Wednesday 3:58 AM
aus_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Australian underlying inflation undershot market expectations in the June quarter
  • Australian rates markets now see the next move from the RBA being a cut, not a hike
  • Australian 3-year bond yields tumble, signaling major turning point
  • AUD/USD hits multi-month lows, risk appetite to direct near-term direction
  • ASX 200 SPI futures eyeing break of record highs

AUD/USD is under pressure while ASX 200 SPI futures are flying following Australia’s Q2 CPI report, reflecting surprisingly modest underlying inflationary pressures that all but extinguish the risk of another RBA rate hike this cycle. But don’t go rushing to place imminent rate cut bets, nor expect the moves we’re seeing to continue beyond the short-term. The inflation report is just one of multiple major risk events traders need to navigate on Wednesday.

Inflation report detail

Headline CPI rose 1.0% over the quarter and 3.8% over the year, in line with what markets and the RBA were expecting. Importantly, the trimmed mean inflation measure rose 0.8% over the quarter and 3.9% over the year, two and one tenth respectively below what markets were expecting.

The undershoot in this measure – which the RBA watches to gauge underlying inflationary trends – was important, even if the annual rate was a tenth above what the RBA forecast in May. With the weighted median measure – another underlying inflation reading – rising 0.8% for the quarter, it builds confidence that inflationary pressures are no longer accelerating, negating the need for the RBA to lift the cash rate beyond 4.35%.

Aussie rates stage significant pivot

The reaction in Australian rates markets was significant, suggesting expectations among traders were skewed towards a hot inflation print. 

Australian three-year government bond yields slumped 20 basis points as markets swung from pricing the next move in the cash rate from being a hike to cut. Moves of this magnitude are rare and usually seen around important turning points when it comes to the policy outlook.

aus 3s July 31 2024

The next move from the RBA will almost certainly be a cut. But it’s unlikely to come soon without a significant macro event abroad given signs that consumer spending is holding up well despite higher interest rates.

Released alongside the inflation report, Australian retail sales rose 0.5% in June after a 0.6% lift in May, confounding expectations for a smaller increase of 0.2%. While retail volumes fell 0.3% in the quarter and will detract from GDP in Q2, demand is still holding up with unemployment remaining low at 4%.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in H2 2024

Markets favour December rate cut

Right now, Australian overnight index swaps favour a rate cut from the RBA by December with a full 25 basis point cut price by February. Looking further ahead, three full cuts are price by the end of 2025. Prior to the inflation report, the risk of a 25 basis point hike in August was deemed a one-in-five chance. 

AUD/USD to take cues from risk assets, not rates

The shift in RBA rates pricing hammered AUD/USD lower, widening yield differentials between the US and Australia after a long period of compression. H

owever, as seen in this chart tracking the rolling daily correlation between AUD/USD with a variety of indicators over the past month, the relationship with US-Australia two-year yield spreads sits at 0.31, far weaker than other markets such as US stock market volatility, Nasdaq and copper futures, along with USD/JPY.

aud correlations july 31 2024

That’s important if you’re trading AUD/USD as the effect of Australia’s inflation report disappears into the distance, replaced by a focus on the BoJ and Fed meetings, along with US tech earnings. They are likely to dictate direction from here, not interest rate differentials.

AUD/USD holds above key support

AUD/USD tumbled to the lowest level since early May on the inflation report, triggering stop loss orders beneath the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the May-July move. Importantly, the price remained above key uptrend support dating back to the pandemic lows around .6465. That’s the level to build trade setups around, especially with minor horizontal support intersecting at the level.

Below, the April 19 low of .63623 would be the next downside target with major support at .6290 the next after that. On the topside, gains were capped below .6570 earlier this week. Beyond, .6580 and 200-day moving average at .65878 would be a tough resistance zone to crack without a significant improvement in risk appetite.

aud july 31 2024

ASX 200 SPI futures near record highs

With the threat of a RBA rate hike off the table, Australian ASX 200 SPI futures surged on the inflation report, breaking through resistance at 7966, leaving a retest of the record highs at 8068 on the cards.

The bounce off the 50-day moving average late last week, and the recovery off the lows seen on Tuesday, is indicative of a market that wants to go higher. With MACD and RSI providing bullish signals on momentum, and the Fed likely to signal a rate cut in September later in the session, bulls will be eyeing off a break of the record highs. Below, 7966 may now act as support with the 50-day moving average the next after that.

spi july 12 2024

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD/USD ASX Forex Indices

Latest market news

View more
Gold, silver, copper: A dovish Fed hold be just the ticket for bulls
Today 02:16 AM
USD/JPY, AUD/USD turn lower ahead of big risk events: BOJ, FOMC, AU CPI
Yesterday 11:30 PM
Forex Seasonality – August 2024: Bearish Implications for GBP/USD and AUD/USD
Yesterday 03:50 PM
China A50, SGX iron ore: Plenum pump reverses as bond yields signal growing economic alarm
Yesterday 05:22 AM
AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Binary bets on risk appetite ahead of key market events
Yesterday 12:15 AM
USD/JPY chillax mode not likely to last with FOMC, BOJ on tap
July 29, 2024 11:26 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

USD/JPY, AUD/USD turn lower ahead of big risk events: BOJ, FOMC, AU CPI
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 11:30 PM
    Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
    Forex Seasonality – August 2024: Bearish Implications for GBP/USD and AUD/USD
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 03:50 PM
      Downwards trend with red arrow
      AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Binary bets on risk appetite ahead of key market events
      By:
      David Scutt
      Yesterday 12:15 AM
        japan_07
        Traders ditched commodity FX, metals for yen, franc: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 29, 2024 01:25 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.