AUD/USD and bullish price action above .6680 are incompatible right now

Considering the exuberance in markets, the Aussie dollar should be flying. Rate cuts are here, there and everywhere, boosting prospects for a soft economic landing. But the Aussie dollar looks more like the Pacific peso, floundering without really going anywhere.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Thursday 7:42 AM
aus_03
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • AUD/USD continues to struggle despite the risk-on environment
  • Suffers another big reversal above .6680 on Thursday
  • Most Australian states break Friday for long weekend

Considering the exuberance in markets, the Aussie dollar should be surging. Rate cuts are here, there and everywhere, boosting prospects for a soft landing. Cyclicals should be leading the charge. But the Aussie dollar, the posterchild for cyclical currencies, looks more like the Pacific peso, floundering without really going anywhere.

Check out the price action on the 4H chart.

aud june 6

Like a climber on Everest above 8000m, every time AUD/USD pushes above the .6680, the move becomes starved of oxygen. Bearish engulfing candles, evening star patterns; we’ve seen plenty of near-term top patterns over the past few weeks, including another  today: a bearish pin. Like so many other forays above .6680 it simply couldn’t stick, delivering yet another ugly reversal.

Until AUD/USD manages to break and hold this level, using existing ranges remains the way to trade it.

Selling on pushes above .6680 with a tight stop is one option, allowing shorts to target support at .6629 or even .65925.  Alternatively, should the price ease back towards those targets, traders could initiate longs targeting .6680 with a tight stop below either for protection.

Aside from risk events such as Thursday’s ECB interest rate decision and Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report, those trading AUD/USD should be aware most Australian states will break Friday for a long weekend, reducing market liquidity during the Asia session tomorrow and on Monday.

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q2 2024

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: AUD/USD Forex Trade Ideas

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, EUR/JPY look ready to rip despite an anticipated ECB rate cut
Today 03:06 AM
NZD/USD: Kiwi bulls and bears set to dual it out at key resistance level
Today 02:37 AM
ASX 200 looks set to benefit from Wall Street’s record highs: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:02 PM
Crude oil reverses hard on improved demand outlook, delivering bullish technical signal
Yesterday 10:43 PM
Crude oil forecast: WTI holds key support after sharp sell-off
Yesterday 06:15 PM
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after weak ADP payrolls boost rate cut expectations
Yesterday 01:20 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD/USD articles

aus_02
AUD/USD weekly outlook: June 3, 2024
By:
Matt Simpson
June 2, 2024 08:00 PM
    Bank notes of different currencies
    Forex Seasonality – June 2024: Potential for EUR/USD and AUD/USD Rallies, USD/CAD Drop
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    May 30, 2024 02:11 PM
      aus_07
      AUD/USD, ASX 200: Stalling disinflation weakens case for RBA rate cuts
      By:
      David Scutt
      May 29, 2024 03:02 AM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: May 26, 2024
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        May 26, 2024 08:00 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.