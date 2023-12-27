AUDUSD 2024 Technical Outlook Preview

What if 2023's decline is part of a larger, bullish trend reversal in AUD/USD?

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 8:43 PM
Australian flag
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

This is an excerpt from our full AUD/USD 2024 Outlook report, one of nine detailed reports about what to expect in the coming year. Click the banner at the bottom to download the full report.

AUD/USD futures positioning: Room for more short covering, but where are the bulls?

Large speculators reached a record level of net-short exposure to Australian dollar futures in late September, and continued short-covering has allowed AUD/USD to rise against its bearish trend. However, like copper, bulls remain mostly sidelined as they doubt the RBA will hike further. This still leaves room for further upside should bears continue to cover, but until we see bulls step back to the table with conviction then upside targets need to remain realistic.

2024_outlook_audusd1

Source: Eikon

AUD/USD technical analysis (weekly chart):

The Australian dollar spent most of 2023 in a downtrend, having fallen over 12% from the February high to October low. In fact, it has effectively been on a downward path over the past three years, which means while it's a well-established trend, it's not a groundbreaking idea to short this market.

2024_outlook_audusd2

Source:TradingView

What if this year’s decline is part of a larger, bullish trend reversal?

A prominent V-bottom formed in 2020 which can often be found a significant turning points. The 2009 weekly and monthly close lows – which are historically significant as the mark the lows of the GFC – acted as support in 2022 and 2023, both of which are higher lows relative to the 2020 V-bottom low. Furthermore, the decline of the past three years has been less efficient than the rally that preceded it.

 

  • 2020 low to 2021 high: +2500 pips in 49 weeks
  • 2021 high to 2022 low: -1800 pips in 85 weeks (it took longer in time to travel less than the prior rally)

What are the major fundamental storylines for AUD/USD traders to watch next year? What about the impact of commodity prices and China's economic outlook? See our full guide to explore these themes and more!

 

Market Outlook AUD/USD

Related tags: AUD USD Forex Technical Analysis

Latest market news

View more
The January Effect: A Comprehensive Historical Review
Yesterday 05:21 PM
EUR/USD 2024 Technical Outlook Preview
Yesterday 12:50 PM
Gold 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 26, 2023 09:27 PM
EUR/USD 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 26, 2023 11:40 AM
AUDUSD 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2023 10:40 PM
Bitcoin 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
December 25, 2023 01:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest AUD USD articles

aus_02
AUDUSD 2024 Fundamental Outlook Preview
By:
Matt Simpson
December 25, 2023 10:40 PM
    inflation_03
    AUD/USD, USD/JPY: US inflation report set to enhance soft landing narrative
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 22, 2023 01:51 AM
      aus_04
      AUD/USD surges again as dovish BOJ fuels soft landing narrative
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 19, 2023 10:16 PM
        aus_04
        AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 18, 2023 10:28 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.