AUD/USD, ASX 200: Inflation Miss Sets Stage for First RBA Rate Cut Since 2020

Cooling inflation pressures have reignited speculation of an RBA rate cut, marking a potential shift in Australia’s monetary policy landscape. AUD/USD tests key support as ASX 200 SPI futures eye record highs.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 1:51 AM
aus_02
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Headline and trimmed mean inflation undershoot market, RBA forecasts
  • CPI rose 0.2%in Q4, with key trimmed mean slowing to 0.5%
  • Government subsidies and weak housing demand drove price declines, questioning the slowdown's durability
  • Markets price a 92% chance of an RBA rate cut on February 18, the first since October 2020

Summary

Headline and underlying inflation in Australia undershot market and RBA forecasts in Q4, setting the stage for a rate cut as soon as February. ASX 200 futures surged while AUD/USD slipped, though whether the latter holds its weakness is unclear given interest rate differentials haven't been a major driver in early 2025.

Q4 Inflation Report Detail

Q4 CPI Jan 29 2025

Source: ABS

Headline CPI rose 0.2% in Q4, a tenth below expectations, slowing the annual pace to 2.4%. More importantly, trimmed mean inflation—the RBA’s preferred measure—also missed to the downside, rising 0.5% for the quarter and 3.2% over the year, down from 3.6% in Q3. Markets were expecting 0.6%, with the RBA’s latest forecast at 0.7%.

Government subsidies for electricity, public transport, and rents helped push inflation lower, alongside a surprise 0.2% drop in new dwelling prices, the heaviest-weighted component in the CPI basket. The ABS noted builders were offering incentives to attract buyers amid weak demand.

February RBA Rate Cut Likely

Despite questions over the sustainability of the slowdown, particularly with unemployment still below 4%, today’s inflation report has all but locked in an RBA rate cut on February 18. Swaps markets now price a 92% chance, up from 80% pre-release.

AUD OIS Jan 29 2025

Source: Bloomberg

Without a strong pushback from the RBA—either officially or via media channels—it would mark the first rate cut since October 2020. Markets are also starting to price an additional 25bp cut in 2025, bringing the total expected easing to 100bp from current levels.

RBA cash rate Jan 29 2025

Source: TradingView

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in 2025

4

AUD/USD Slides Towards Key Level

AUD/USD sliced through .6247 on the data, approaching a key uptrend that has acted as support and resistance multiple times over the past year. This level may dictate the medium-term trajectory, especially as rate differentials have had little sway on the Aussie or Kiwi in early 2025.

AUD DJan 29 2025

Source: TradingView

If the price fails to break sustainably beneath the uptrend, longs could be established above with a stop below for protection. Beyond .6247, resistance may be encountered at the 50-day moving average and .6337.

Alternatively, if the price were to break and hold below .6247, short trades could be entered with a stop above for protection. .6170 and January 13 swing low of .6130 are two potential targets.

ASX 200 SPI Futures Eyeing Record Highs

ASX 200 SPI futures hit fresh 2025 highs following the report, breaking through 8400—a level that has been tough to crack in recent months.

ASX Jan 29 2025

Source: TradingView

A close above 8440 would increase the probability of a run toward the record high of 8546 set in late December, avoiding yet another failed breakout. MACD and RSI (14) are flashing bullish signals, favouring dip-buying over selling into strength. Minor resistance sits at 8481, while recent buyers have stepped in around 8340. A break below the 50-day moving average and uptrend from the December swing lows would shift the bias bearish.

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: APAC session Forex Trade Ideas RBA AUD/USD ASX Indices

Latest market news

View more
NZD/USD: Trade Wars, Not Rate Cuts, Are Calling the Shots
Today 12:21 AM
AUD/USD knocked lower for a second day heading into key inflation report
Yesterday 09:56 PM
AUD/USD Susceptible to Negative Slope in 50-Day SMA
Yesterday 08:25 PM
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Spills Towards Yearly Open Support
Yesterday 07:32 PM
U.S. Dollar Holds Support, Stocks Come Back to Life - Fed, ECB Coming Up
Yesterday 07:03 PM
USD/JPY Outlook Hinges on Federal Reserve Rate Decision
Yesterday 04:15 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest APAC session articles

aus_02
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Inflation Miss Sets Stage for First RBA Rate Cut Since 2020
By:
David Scutt
Today 01:51 AM
    Uptrend
    NZD/USD: Trade Wars, Not Rate Cuts, Are Calling the Shots
    By:
    David Scutt
    Today 12:21 AM
      aus_09
      AUD/USD knocked lower for a second day heading into key inflation report
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 09:56 PM
        aus_01
        AUD/USD weekly outlook: Quarterly CPI to decide on Feb cut
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        Yesterday 02:00 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.