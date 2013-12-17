AUD NZD at five year lows

The main news overnight ahead of the all-important FOMC taper decision tomorrow night was the contrast in central bank views across the Tasman sea, which […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
December 17, 2013 8:55 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

The main news overnight ahead of the all-important FOMC taper decision tomorrow night was the contrast in central bank views across the Tasman sea, which has seen AUD/NZD trade at a fresh five-year low of 1.0781. Australian Treasurer Joe Hockey maintained Australia’s 2013/14 GDP forecast of 2.5% but cut the 2014/2015 estimate by 0.5% to 2.5%, adding that the budget deficit for 2014/2015 is likely to increase to AUD 34billion as he warned that tax cuts will be off the agenda for a decade. This was in complete contrast to the New Zealand government who increased their growth forecasts by 0.3% for 2014 and by 0.6% for 2015 as they looked to post a budget surplus of NZD 86million for 2014/2015.

The data highlight today will be CPI data from the US. This for me is of extreme importance ahead of the taper decision as all boxes are ticked with regard to the Fed’s employment mandate but with inflation so low the Fed may want to refrain from taking their foot off the QE pedal. The European session brings us inflation data from the UK and EU along with the German ZEW Index.

 

EUR/USD

Supports 1.3740-1.3700-1.3675 | Resistance 1.3800-1.3835-1.3880

 



USD/JPY

Supports 102.65-102.15-101.60 | Resistance 103.40-103.75-104.00

 



GBP/USD

Supports 1.6300-1.6260-1.6220 | Resistance 1.6400-1.6465-1.6500

 

Related tags:

Latest market news

View more
USD/JPY holds above December low as yen surge pauses for breath
Today 10:04 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Falls from Channel Resistance
Today 08:45 PM
EUR/USD Breakout Potential, USD Support into February Close
Today 07:39 PM
USD/JPY Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Above Oversold Zone
Today 05:40 PM
Gold forecast: Is the XAU/USD rally losing team?
Today 05:34 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Levels to Watch Ahead of Tariff Deadline, Election
Today 05:09 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.