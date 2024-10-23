AUD/JPY perks up and eyes 102, Nikkei extends decline

Momentum is finally turning higher for AUD/JPY, having found support at the 200-day EMA and 100 handle. We think a move to 102 could is not on the cards. Alongside another dip lower for Nikkei futures.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
October 22, 2024 11:01 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Traders continued to price in the prospects of a Trump win and a tapered rate of Fed cuts on Tuesday, seeing the US dollar extended its gains to a 2.5-month high. Although, like the rise of bond yields, gains were marginal. The performance of the dollar was also mixed.

 

EUR/USD fell 0.5% and closing beneath 1.08, GBP/USD closed flat after a false break of the October 17 low and closed the day with a doji. AUD/USD formed a small bullish inside day and USD/CAD retreated from its two-month high ahead of the Bank of Canada’s cash rate decision, later today. USD/JPY closed marginally above 151, but it might take a surprise catalyst for it be propelled to my 152 target sooner than later, looking at today’s quiet calendar in the APAC session.

 

BOE member Greene warned to not place too much emphasis on the latest weak CPI figures, and they may be driven by volatile components. Although inflation is deemed to be going the correct way, and is more a question of speed.

 

ECB President Lagarde said inflation numbers are relatively reassuring and hopes it will come back to target sooner than projected. Holzmann thinks it is coming down faster than projected, and Villeroy thinks there is a risk it could undershoot its 2% target.

 

Get our exclusive guide to USD/JPY trading in Q4 2024

 

Events in focus (AEDT):

We could be in for a particularly quiet APAC session looking at the lack of economic data scheduled on Wednesday. China’s foreign direct investment figures won’t capture any of the latest stimulus figures, so unlikely to move markets in a meaningful way.

 

We saw the pound fall on Tuesday following dovish comments from BOE governor Bailey, and it could remain under pressure should Breeden read from the same dovish script.

 

There’s a reasonable chance to expect the Bank of Canada (BOC) to cut their cash rate by 50bp. And that would be their first such sized cut in 15 years, outside of a pandemic. Given the Canadian dollar has been falling on bets of this outcome, the BOC will likely need to deliver a dovish 50bp cut to avoid a countertrend bounce. The RBNZ managed to, so perhaps the BOC can do so as well.

 

Bonds are getting interesting again given the rise in yields. So the 20-year bond auction could warrant a look to see if demand has been dented, given the recent rise in yields due to inflationary concerns (a potential Trump Presidency and strong US data pointing to even fewer Fed cuts).

 

  • 16:00 – SG CPI
  • 21:00 – IMF meetings
  • 22:00 – CN foreign direct investment
  • 00:00 – BOE Breeden speaks
  • 00:45 – BOC interest rate decision
  • 01:00 – EU consumer confidence, ECB Lagarde, Lane speaks
  • 01:30 – BOC press conference
  • 03:00 – FOMC Barkin speaks
  • 04:00 – US 20-year bond auction

 

 

AUD/JPY technical analysis:

Momentum is finally turning higher on AUD/USD, after a gentle pullback from the cycle highs slowly built a base above the 200 and 100-day EMAs. The rally from the 93.60 low was clean and strong, and the subsequent pullback was shallow (and reminiscent of a bull flat, if not perfect). Prices are also holding above the 100 handle, and dips on lower timeframes remain preferred for a potential rise into 102 and 103.

 

The 4-hour chart shows resistance was met at the weekly R1 pivot and on track to form a 2-bar bearish reversal. Pullbacks towards 100.5 could appeal to bullish swing traders who anticipate a break above Tuesday’s high, with the weekly R2 and 102 initially in focus.

20241023audjpy

 

Get our exclusive guide to index trading in Q4 2024

 

Nikkei 225 futures technical analysis:

Prices broke to the downside of a bearish triangle, although the 100-day EMA provided support. Still, momentum has realigned with the bearish engulfing candle that marked the October high and took prices back below 40k. And there could be another leg lower waiting.

 

Prices are consolidating in a tight range beneath the 100-hour EMA (38,622) and weekly S1 pivot (38,640). We might know early after the Tokyo open if bears want to simply drive this towards the 38k handle, near the weekly S2 pivot (38,015). Note the monthly pivot sits at 37,830 and could provide a strong support level.

 

If prices initially rise, bears could seek to fade into the 38,895 lows or 39,000 handle for the anticipated leg lower to 38k, with an improved reward to risk ratio.

20241023nikkei

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas APAC session Forex AUD JPY Indices

Latest market news

View more
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Asian Open articles

aus_04
Australian Dollar Forecast: Yield Spreads, China Rally Fuel AUD/USD upside, Countering Tariff Threat
By:
David Scutt
February 20, 2025 10:44 PM
    AUD/USD, AUD/JPY forecast: AUD on track for tightest weekly range this century
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    February 19, 2025 09:43 PM
      stocks_04
      The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
        Research
        USD/JPY bears eye break of 151 as GDP bolsters hawkish-BOJ bets
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 17, 2025 09:10 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.