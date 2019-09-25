AUD and NZD not Happy about Impeachment Inquiry

The Impeachment Inquiry does not bode well for a China-US trade deal.

September 25, 2019 12:37 PM

AUD and NZD not Happy about Impeachment Inquiry

Its official:  The transcripts of President Trump’s call with the President of Ukraine have been released!  However, it may take some time for the various decision makers to comb through them and determine what exactly this means.  In the meantime, AUD/USD and NZD/USD have been under pressure all day.  Regardless as to what is actually in the transcripts, the Impeachment Inquiry into Trump does not bode well for a China-US trade deal.  Why would China want to come to the table and negotiate with a President who may be impeached?  So, as the possibility fades, restrictions and tariffs on China will continue.  This means that China’s economy may continue to slow, and by association, so will the economies of Australia and New Zealand. 

AUD/USD has been in a downward trend since January of 2018 (not shown).  Currently, the pair is in the middle of a downward channel since December of 2018 (minus the false breakdown on January 3rd of this year), below the 50 Day Moving Average of .6820 and approaching the August 6th lows at .6750.  Support below there comes in at .6700 near the bottom downward sloping trendline of the channel. 

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute timeframe, immediate horizontal support comes in at the days lows of .6740.  First resistance is .6760.  above there, the next meaningful resistance is the day’s highs ear .6800.  The RSI is near oversold levels at 30, however is not below that level.  This indicates there could still be room on the downside for AUD/USD to move.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

The RBNZ left rates on hold earlier (as expected) and they remain in the general work monetary policy view that scope for further fiscal and monetary stimulus remains “if needed”. No surprises. Therefore, the previous trend lower from July 2017 remains intact.   The pair is currently testing the September 2015 lows near .6245.  Although there is still time left in the day, NZD/USD is currently putting in a bearish engulfing candle as well.

Source: Tradingview, City Index

On a 240-minute chart, NZD/USD continues to put in lower lows and lower highs.  Next support level is the lows from September 23rd near .6260.  Resistance on the upside comes in at the day’s highs near .6350.  Next resistance level is the downward sloping channel trendline at .6375.

 Source: Tradingview, City Index

Related tags: Dollar Trump USD Forex Wall Street

Latest market news

View more
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Today 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Today 08:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Dollar articles

US_flag_map_eye
Dollar forecast: NFP and hot inflation expectations trigger DXY rebound - Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
February 7, 2025 05:00 PM
    Jobs
    NFP Preview: Is the Stage Set for Another Strong Jobs Report (and USD Rally)?
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    February 6, 2025 01:54 PM
      Gold nuggets
      Gold Reaches New All-Time Highs After Tariff Announcements
      By:
      Julian Pineda, CFA
      February 3, 2025 08:35 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Dollar forecast: DXY remains overall positive after eventful week - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 8, 2024 02:15 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.