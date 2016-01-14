AU jobs report and BOE leave GBP AUD in a precarious spot

Data-starved traders finally got some much needed morsels to chew on, namely the AU employment report in today’s Asian session and this morning’s BOE “Super […]


Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst
January 14, 2016 2:10 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  ,  Financial Analyst

Data-starved traders finally got some much needed morsels to chew on, namely the AU employment report in today’s Asian session and this morning’s BOE “Super Thursday” festivities. Let’s tackle these key releases in order and discuss what they may mean for GBP/AUD, a notoriously volatile currency pair.

Though today’s AU jobs report was nowhere near the incredible (literally, some traders did not consider the numbers credible) readings of the last two months, which averaged in excess of 65k jobs per month, it still came in better than anticipated. Today’s report only showed that the AU labor market only shed -1k jobs in December, well below the -11k that economists had been anticipating. Despite today’s dip, employment has been relatively strong Down Under, but the Aussie’s gains have been relatively muted as fears about China’s economy continue to predominate local economic data.

At the diametrically opposite side of the planet, the Bank of England announced its monetary policy “decision” almost exactly 12 hours later. To no one’s surprise, the central bank voted to leave both its interest rates and asset purchase program completely unchanged at 0.5% and £375B per year respectively. In fact, the biggest surprise was that the decision was not quite unanimous in its neutral posture: voter Ian McCafferty dissented from the group’s decision once again, preferring an immediate 25bps increase to the interest rate.

As we noted yesterday, the Bank of England is particularly concerned with a potential Brexit vote, fiscal tightening, soft wage growth and the renewed decline in oil prices, which will keep a lid on price pressures. This has prompted traders to push out their expectations for the BOE’s first interest rate hike since 2007 until sometime in the first half of next year, a big shift from the anticipated timeframe in the first half of this year mere months ago. Today’s BOE announcements have neither strengthened nor weakened that perception, and the pound is trading mixed as a result.

Technical View: GBP/AUD

Focusing in on GBP/AUD shows that the volatile pair is trapped between a bit of a bearish rock and a bullish hard place. Supporting the bearish outlook, GBP/AUD has been trending lower within a bearish channel since August, and resistance at the top of the channel is further bolstered by the presence of the downward-trending 50-day moving average. From the bulls’ perspective though, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the entire 2014-2015 rally comes in near 2.0400 and may continue to provide to support in the future, just as it did in December and January.

As long as rates remain within the established bearish channel, we’re inclined to give the downtrend the benefit of the doubt. That said, the longer GBP/AUD holds above support in the low-2.00s, the stronger the bullish case will become. Astute traders should watch for a breakout from the recent 30-55 range in the RSI indicator to potentially lead to a major break, one way or another, in the currency pair itself.

GBPAUDDAILY1-14-2016 9-00-56 AM

Related tags: Bank of England BOE Employment GBP/AUD Australia Matt Weller Forex

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD, GBP/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 11:08 AM
Gold is enjoying its best run – since the 2020 top
Today 02:26 AM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Event Risk Piles Up with Inflation, Nvidia in Focus
Yesterday 10:36 PM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: Bears Dominate Weekly Close
Yesterday 02:00 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: Trimmed-mean CPI, PCE inflation on tap
Yesterday 10:28 AM
S&P 500 Forecast For the Week Ahead: Pullback Potential
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Bank of England articles

united_kingdom_02
Bank of England (BoE) Rate Decision Preview (NOV 2024)
By:
David Song
November 6, 2024 06:02 PM
    British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Bearish Channel Intact – What to Watch Next
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    August 8, 2024 06:13 PM
      British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Hits 2024 Lows, Traders Continue to Sell Rallies
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      April 22, 2024 04:33 PM
        federal reserve stamp
        How central banks control money
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        September 14, 2023 01:13 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.