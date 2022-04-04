ASX200 rides high the tailwinds of April ahead of RBA tomorrow

Looking to lock in a fourth straight week of gains, the strong season tailwinds that blow during the first half of April have helped the ASX200 add 21 points this morning to be trading at 7520.50.

April 4, 2022 4:21 AM
Australian flag

Looking to lock in a fourth straight week of gains, the strong season tailwinds that blow during the first half of April have helped the ASX200 add 21 points this morning to be trading at 7520.50.

Supported by the geopolitical disaster in Europe that has offshore investors hunting in packs for our Materials and Energy stocks, there is a sense of inevitability that the ASX200 will soon make fresh all-time highs.

Adding to the lustre of the local equity market, the prospect of higher interest rates has started to rub the shine from the Sydney and Melbourne property markets in recent weeks.

Bringing more colour to the interest rate picture, the RBA is due to meet tomorrow afternoon for its monthly board meeting.

As the RBA is expected to leave the cash rate unchanged at 0.1%, the real focus will be on any hawkish language that indicates the RBA is moving closer to hiking interest rates for the first time since 2010.

The RBA has previously stated that it needs to see a lift in wages growth for inflation to return “sustainably” within its target band. A scenario that seems unlikely until August.

Nonetheless, the Australian interest rate market is itching for the RBA to get started and is fully priced for an RBA interest rate hike in June and a total of 170 bp of hikes priced until the end of 2022.

Turning to the charts, today’s rally has the ASX200 eyeing weekly resistance at 7635/20 from the August 2021 high and the failed retest in early January.

While there will undoubtedly be sellers/profit taking ahead of this region, a break above should see the index make further gains towards 7750/7850, which would complete a five-wave Elliott Wave advance from the Covid Crash 4402 low.

ASX200 Weekly chart 4th of April 2022

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of April 4th 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Tentative signs of reversals for EUR/USD, commodity FX: COT report
Yesterday 11:48 PM
Gold, Silver: Bullish Run Reversed as Key Risk Events loom
Yesterday 10:12 PM
Bitcoin Analysis: Will Bears Break Through the 90k Barrier?
Yesterday 10:07 PM
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Halts Four-Day Selloff
Yesterday 08:20 PM
U.S. Dollar Bulls Push Fresh 2-Year Highs Ahead of CPI
Yesterday 07:27 PM
US CPI Preview: How a Pickup in Inflation Could Complicate the Fed’s Job
Yesterday 05:58 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Market chart showing uptrend
Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
By:
David Scutt
March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
    Australian flag
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 15, 2024 11:33 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 15, 2024 01:42 AM
        "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 14, 2024 05:39 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.