ASX200 Afternoon Wrap 6th of April 2022

The ASX200 closed 38 points lower this afternoon at 7490 after dip buyers emerged mid-morning to take advantage of a sharp 90-point sell-off shortly after the open.

April 6, 2022 7:09 AM
Australian flag

The ASX200 closed 38 points lower this afternoon at 7490 after dip buyers emerged mid-morning to take advantage of a sharp 90-point sell-off shortly after the open.

The early sell-off came following hawkish Fed speak overnight, this time from the usually reliable dove Fed Governor Brainard, ahead of the release of March FOMC Minutes tomorrow morning.

Brainard’s hawkish comments saw US 10-year Treasury yields surge by 15bp to 2.55%, their largest one day rise since March 2020, after being as low as 1.66% just one month ago.

The rally in yields has continued during the Asian session, causing problems for the local IT sector. Afterpay owner Block (SQ2) fell 6.88% to $178.27, Life 360 (360) fell 5.52% to $5.48. Zip Co (Z1P) fell 4.53% to $1.48, Megaport (MP1) fell 3% to $13.67. While Xero (XRO) fell 2.9% to $104.88.

The prospect of the EU phasing out Russian coal imports after war atrocities in Ukraine has sent local coal stocks soaring. New Hope Coal (NHC) added 6.92% to $3.71. White Haven Coal (WHC) added 5.53% to $4.39.

A lockdown affected softer China PMI print has weighed on the big miners. BHP Group (BHP) fell by 1.04% to $51.41, Rio Tinto (Rio) fell by 1.16% to $118.85. Fortescue Metals (FMG) fell by 0.28% to $21.66. Mineral Resources (MIN) added another 1.14% to $60.35 in response to surging global lithium demand.

The big banks have continued to ride the wave of higher interest rates. Commonwealth Bank (CBA) added 1.35% to $105.71, National Australia Bank (NAB) added 1.18% to $32.56. ANZ added 1.18% to $27.36, Westpac (WBC) added 0.79% to $24.24. Bucking the trend Macquarie Bank (MQG) fell 0.93% to $205.14.

Oil stocks have fallen as crude oil fell holds around $102.00 p/b after the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a surprise build this week in crude oil inventories. Santos (STO) fell by 1% to $8.02, Woodside Petroleum (WPL) fell by 0.56% to $33.74, Beach Energy (BPT) closed flat at $1.59.

Lithium miners were under the pump again today. Avz Minerals (AVZ) lost 6.53% to $1.15, Liontown Resources (LTR) fell 5.78% to $1.88. Pilbara (PLS) lost 5.63% to $3.35, while Iluka Resources (ILU) lost 3% to $12.04. 

The AUDUSD is trading at .7592, about 20 points above its intraday low after testing and holding key support .7555 area.

ASX200 Daily chart april 6th

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of April 6th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

 

 

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Breakout Looms as Trump Takes Office
Today 06:20 PM
How Have US Elections Impacted the Stock Market?
Today 06:00 PM
GBP/JPY forecast turns bearish ahead of BoJ
Today 05:23 PM
USD/CHF Snaps Bearish Price Series to Hold Above Weekly Low
Today 04:50 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA falls as retail sales slowed & banks earnings impress
Today 02:07 PM
Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Rally Unravels Ahead of Trump
Today 02:04 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Market chart showing uptrend
Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
By:
David Scutt
March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
    Australian flag
    AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
    By:
    David Scutt
    February 15, 2024 11:33 PM
      aus_03
      AUD/USD, ASX 200: Employment slowdown a seasonal swoon or start of something sinister?
      By:
      David Scutt
      February 15, 2024 01:42 AM
        "Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 forward testing: Australian employment report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        February 14, 2024 05:39 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.