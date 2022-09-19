ASX200 Afternoon Report September 19th 2022

The ASX200 trades 6 points (-0.02%) lower at 6733 at 3.00 pm Sydney time.

September 19, 2022 6:22 AM
Australian flag

The ASX200 trades 6 points (-0.02%) lower at 6733 at 3.00 pm Sydney time.

Another tough session on Wall Street on Friday saw U.S share markets close ~5% lower last week, undercut by hotter-than-expected inflation and a profit warning from FedEx that fuelled concerns over recession.

Also playing a part, nerves ahead of Thursday’s FOMC meeting, which is expected to see the Fed deliver a 75bp rate rise, taking the Fed Funds into a range of 3-3.25%. Accompanying the rates decision, hawkish guidance is expected to set the Feds Funds rate up to finish the year in a 4-4.25% range, about 50bp higher than this time last week.

After being horrendously wrong-footed twice in the past three weeks by reversals on Wall Street, the ASX200 has traded in light volume, with no interest in making the same mistake a third time in quick succession.

OZ Minerals gained 2.3% to $25.82 on reports that BHP is considering upping its offer for the company. Mineral Resources added 3.07% to $68.44, and Rio Tinto added 0.55% to $92.95. Lithium miner Lake Resources added 14.5% to $1.07 on reports that its construction facilities in Argentina are complete.

Real estate stocks gained ahead of the release of the RBA meeting minutes tomorrow that will note the RBA is considering slowing the pace of hikes into year-end and “will be guided by incoming data.” Shopping Centres Australia added 2.82% to $2.55, Mirvac added 1.7% to $2.10, Stockland added 1.7% to $3.51, and Charter Hall Group added 1.22% to $12.47.

A 0.5% fall in Nasdaq futures after re-opening this morning has weighed on tech stocks. Block fell 4.3% to $96.65, Computershare fell 3.85% to $25.01, EML Payments fell 3.5% to $0.90c and ZIP fell 2.44% to $0.80c.

After trading at $2070 six months ago, gold is trading at $1668, threatening to break lower. However, the share price of gold mining stocks has shown surprising strength today. St Barbara added 3.13% to $0.83c, Northern Star added 2.85% to $7.61, Newcrest Mining added 1.9% to $16.95, and Evolution Mining added 1% to $2.05.

The comprehensive rejection from above 7000 last week fits the view that the ASX200 has entered a period of choppy range trading until the start of November.

ASX200 Daily chart 19th Sep

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of September 19th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Shares market Australia 200 Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Weekly equities forecast: Disney, BP & Uber earnings previews
Today 02:00 AM
S&P 500 Forecast: SPX jumps after a weaker NFP report & Apple results
Yesterday 01:03 PM
EURUSD Watch: NFP Results vs ISM PMI Services
Yesterday 12:52 PM
Crude oil analysis: Brent aims to find a low after sharp drop
Yesterday 12:11 PM
GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Yesterday 07:49 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CAD, AUD/USD key levels into Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP)
Yesterday 07:01 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Shares market articles

Research
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 2, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
November 2, 2023 01:41 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – November 1, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    November 1, 2023 01:33 PM
      stocks_05
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 31, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      October 31, 2023 01:15 PM
        apple_04
        Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Apple earnings impact AAPL stock?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 31, 2023 10:24 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.