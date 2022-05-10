ASX200 Afternoon Report May 10th 2022

The ASX200 is trading 1.16% lower at 7038 at 3.15pm, paring losses after falling as much as 2.5% shortly after the open.

May 10, 2022 6:50 AM
Australian flag

The ASX200 is trading 1.16% lower at 7038 at 3.15pm, paring losses after falling as much as 2.5% shortly after the open.

The volatile performance came after Wall Street hit another sizeable air pocket of turbulence overnight and after a large sell order hit the ASX200 futures market soon after the open.

The sell order appears to have been 10,000 futures contracts or the equivalent to $1.75billion of ASX200 exposure and likely to have been a leveraged offshore fund closing out a bullish bet on the ASX200 market due to the shadow that Chinas Covid lockdowns have cast over commodity and energy prices.

Rio Tinto (Rio) fell 4% to $102.56. Fortescue Metals (FMG) fell 3.1% to $19.01, Mineral Resources (MIN) fell 2.8% to $52.22, and BHP Group (BHP) fell 2.9% to $44.87.

Crude oil prices are trading below $102 p/b on concerns over softening demand from China's lockdowns, higher interest rates and SPR releases. Also weighing on the crude price news, Saudi Arabia, the world's largest exporter, lowered crude oil prices for Asia and Europe.

Beach Energy (BPT) fell 5.07% to $1.59, Woodside Energy (WPL) fell 3.2% to $30.56.Santos (STO) fell 2.66% to $7.87; Origin Energy fell 1.87% lower to $6.81.

A mixed session for the ASX200 IT sector, as Afterpay owner Block (SQ2) fell 9.36% to $121.60 and Sezzle (SZL) fell 1.24% to $0.80c. A better day for Life 360 (360) as it added 4.52% to $3.24, Wisetech Payments (WTC) added 3.5% to $40.90, Tyro Payments (TYR) added 3.33% to $1.08.

The Financial Sector has not been immune from today's carnage. Macquarie (MQG) fell 1.42% to $179.46. Commonwealth Bank (CBA) fell 1.46% to $101.24, ANZ fell 1.38% to $25.67, Westpac (WBC) fell 0.24% to $24.56. National Australia Bank (NAB) was trading flat at $31.66.

Stocks in the Lithium space have tumbled again, led by Galan Lithium (GLN) which fell 5.16% to $1.47, Allkem (AKE) fell 4.15% to $10.85, Iluka Resources (ILU) fell 3.66% to $10.13, Lake Resources (LKE) fell 3.08%% to $1.42.

Pendal (PDL) is trading 6.90% higher at $5.27 after reporting higher revenues, and News Corp (NWS) had added 4.5% to $25.34 after a torrid day yesterday.

Last week's break of uptrend support and recent lows at 7230 resulted in a short-term bearish stance on the ASX200, targeting a test of support at 7000/6950, which was achieved shortly after the open this morning. We look to resell bounce towards 7150.

ASX200 10 May

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of May 10th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Close-up of market chart
Gold, Wall Street rallies falter as signs of fatigue surface, ASX to open lower
By:
Matt Simpson
August 20, 2024 10:46 PM
    aus_04
    ASX 200, SGX iron ore: Bullish breakouts on the menu, hawkish RBA a risk
    By:
    David Scutt
    May 6, 2024 11:43 PM
      Oil extraction
      ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
        Research
        The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        November 1, 2022 05:18 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.