ASX200 Afternoon Report June 21st 2022

The ASX200 is trading 94 points higher at 6527 at 3pm Sydney time and is set to snap a seven-session losing streak that has wiped over $200 billion off the local index.

June 21, 2022 6:17 AM
Australian flag

The ASX200 is trading 94 points higher at 6527 at 3pm Sydney time and is set to snap a seven-session losing streak that has wiped over $200 billion off the local index.

The rally on the ASX200 follows a long weekend in the U.S, which has acted as a circuit breaker of sorts, allowing investors to regroup and take stock after U.S equity markets plunged 10% over the past two weeks.  

Also supporting, a speech today by RBA Governor Phillip Lowe, who pushed back on the interest rate markets aggressive pricing of RBA rate hikes and noted it would be unlikely that the cash rate gets anywhere near the 4% the market is currently pricing.

Finally, after a horrific run, the market will start to look at potential rebalancing flows for end of month, end of the quarter and end of financial year, which I would expect to be supportive of stock markets at the expense of fixed income.

Reversing a run of heavy falls, the Energy and the Materials Sectors have been the best on the ground today, supported by a rally in iron ore, coal and crude oil futures prices during the Asian time zone.

Beach Energy (BPT) added 3.87% to $1.61. Woodside (WDS) lifted by 3.97% to $31.57, Origin Energy (ORG) added 2.6% to $5.59, and Santos (STO) added 2.53% to $7.51.

Coal miner, Yancoal (YAL) added 6.36% to $5.35, Whitehaven Coal (WHC) added 4.19% to $4.73, New Hope Coal added 3.75% to $3.33 while Coronado Coal (CRN) added 0.91% to $1.66

Iron Ore heavy weight Fortescue Metals (FMG) added 2.53%% to $17.44, Rio Tinto (RIO) added 2.52% to $104.17, BHP Group (BHP) added 2.55% to $41.72. Elsewhere South32 (S32) added 2.46% to $4.16 while Lynas (LYC) added 4.17% to $8.74.

A rebound also for the financial stock’s supported by lower yields as the Aussie front end cratered following the more dovish tones from the RBA Governor this morning.

National Australia Bank (NAB) added 3.18% to $26.88. ANZ added 2.52% to $21.93, Westpac (WBC) added 2.34% to $19.64, Commonwealth Bank (CBA) added 1.84% to $89.16, and Macquarie (MQG) added 1.7% to $164.33.

A mixed session for the IT sector. Novonix (NVX) added 6.6% to $2.50, Life 360 (360) added 5.8% to $2.75, Afterpay owner Block (SQ2) added 2% to $86.01. Elsewhere, Megaport (MP1) fell 4% to $5.08, more pain for BNPL stock ZIP (ZIP) as it fell 0.94% to $0.53 and Wisetech Global (WTC) fell 0.9% to $35.77.

The roller-coaster ride in the Lithium space continues. Lake Resources (LKE) plunged 21% to $1.07; Core Lithium (CXO) fell 5.6% to $1.02. Elsewhere, Pilbara Minerals (PLS) added 3.43% to $2.11, Allkem (AKE) added 3% to $10.09, and Iluka Resources (ILU) added 2.75% to $8.97.

Until last week, the ASX200 appeared to be tracing out an orderly correction - trading just 10% below its all-time highs and within a well-defined nine-month range between 7630 and 6750ish. However, the decisive break from the bottom of the range 6850/6750 early last week created significant technical damage to the index.

The ASX200 must rebound above 6750/6850ish to restore some much-needed confidence in the market. Otherwise, the risks are for the ASX200 to continue lower towards 6000 with scope to 5750 once the expected end of month rally is complete. 

ASX200 Daily Chart 21st of June

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of June 21st, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Australia 200 Bank Stocks Stocks Equities

Latest market news

View more
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Bulls Eye Key Breakout
Today 02:00 AM
US Dollar Forecast: GBP/USD Approaches Channel Resistance
Yesterday 08:00 PM
Gold outlook: precious metal rises for eight week but momentum fades
Yesterday 02:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Has USD/CAD Topped?
Yesterday 01:00 AM
Euro Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Revisits 1.0500
February 21, 2025 06:39 PM
Gold Update: Is There Room for a Bearish Bias in XAU/USD?
February 21, 2025 05:47 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

stocks_04
The ASX 200 tries to lull bears into its trap while S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 tease new highs
By:
Matt Simpson
February 18, 2025 10:27 PM
    aus_02
    ASX 200 analysis: I’m not banking on a record high despite softer CPI
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 29, 2025 10:47 PM
      Market chart showing uptrend
      Nasdaq 100, ASX 200 weekly forecast: Record highs right there but will traders boost bullish bets?
      By:
      David Scutt
      March 22, 2024 09:56 PM
        Australian flag
        AUD/USD, ASX 200 rapid rebound gathers pace despite warning from rates markets
        By:
        David Scutt
        February 15, 2024 11:33 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.