ASX200 Afternoon Report July 26th 2022

The ASX200 trades 22 points higher at 6812 at 2.55 pm Sydney time, ahead of tomorrow's release of earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet as well as Australian Q2 inflation data.

July 26, 2022 6:57 AM
Australian flag

The ASX200 trades 22 points higher at 6812 at 2.55 pm Sydney time, ahead of tomorrow's release of earnings from Microsoft and Alphabet as well as Australian Q2 inflation data.

Headline inflation is expected to rise by 1.8% in Q2, taking the annual inflation rate to 6.2%, its highest level since 2001. A print much higher than that, followed by a hawkish Fed would raise the chances that the RBA opts for a 65 or 75bp rate hike when it meets next Tuesday.

Shaking off an after-hours earnings warning from U.S retail giant Walmart, shares in Myer have skyrocketed by 21% to $1.02 following a trading update with full-year net profit for 2022 forecast to double. The consumer discretionary sector is trading 1.5% lower despite Myers's gain. Flight Centre fell 2.9% to $16.93 Wesfarmers fell 1.9% to $46.02, Aristocrat Leisure fell 1.4% to $35.74.

IT stocks have had a mixed day following a second successive fall in the tech-heavy Nasdaq. ZIP added 20% to $1.02, continuing its rebound after terminating its acquisition of Sezzle. Supported also by a strong trading update last week, which showed a solid increase in revenue and customer numbers. Elsewhere Appen added 3.57% to $5.80, Novonix added 2% to $2.47. Afterpay owner Block fell 2.5% to $102.86, and Megaport fell 2.16% to $8.60.

Energy stocks have gained as Russian gas supply to Europe resumed at only 20% of capacity, sending European natural gas and crude oil prices higher. Beach Energy added 3.76% to $1.80, Origin Energy added 2.8% to $5.82, Santos added 2.6% to $7.17, Woodside climbed by 2.5% to $31.48, and coal miner Whitehaven coal added 5.75% to $6.44.

Solid gains also for resource stocks, as South32 added 0.85% to $3.72. FMG gained 1.9% to $18.60, BHP added 2% to $38.12 and, Rio Tinto added 1.7% to $98.83.

The Financial Sector has had a mixed day continuing to consolidate after its 4.39% gain last week. Macquarie Bank added 1% to $175.87. Westpac added 0.6% to $21.17, ANZ added 0.6% to $22.77. CBA fell 0.20% to $96.88. NAB fell 0.3% to $29.78.

The ASX200 is chipping away at the band of resistance 6750/6950. To negate the technical damage caused by the breakdown in June, a sustained break above 6950 is required. Until this occurs, the rally from the 6407 low is viewed as a bear market countertrend rally.

ASX200 26th of july

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of July 26th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Equities

Latest market news

View more
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:21 AM
If USD/CNH is the canary in the coalmine, USD/JPY might be in trouble
Today 06:12 AM
USD/JPY forecast: 151 seems plausible, 152 may be a stretch
Today 12:21 AM
Gold rises on renewed Fed-cut bets, crude oil falters at resistance
Yesterday 10:27 PM
Gold analysis: Short-term outlook remains murky despite bounce
Yesterday 03:30 PM
NVDA Earnings Preview: Nasdaq 100 Vulnerable Ahead of AI Darling Nvidia’s Results
Yesterday 02:53 PM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Oil extraction
ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
By:
David Scutt
December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
    Research
    The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
      Research
      The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
        Australian flag
        The ASX 200 jumps out of the gate, but can it make the next hurdle?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 14, 2022 01:49 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.