ASX200 Afternoon Report July 20th 2022

The ASX200 trades 105 points higher at 6755 at 3.15 pm Sydney time with all sectors in the green.

July 20, 2022 6:23 AM
Australian flag

This content will only appear on City Index websites!

The ASX200 trades 105 points higher at 6755 at 3.15 pm Sydney time with all sectors in the green.

After a promising start to the new week ended in disappointment yesterday, the ASX200 has today traded to its highest level in five weeks at 6775.4, supported by a robust overnight session on Wallstreet.

The rally on Wallstreet follows apparent confirmation that gas supply to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 would soon resume. And better-than-expected U.S Q2 earnings reports that have (for now) eased concerns over an imminent slowdown.

The high beta tech sector has led the rampage higher, with Megaport the best on ground, adding 23% to $7.95 after the company reported EBITDA profit in Q4 for the first time. Elsewhere, ZIP added 11% to $0.66c, Tyro Payments added 7.5% to $0.71c. Appen added 6.6% to $6.28 and Wisetech Global added 5.5% to $44.43.

Looking to snap a six-week losing streak, the Materials Sector added 2.36%. Mineral Resources added 5.25% to $47.54, FMG added 4.76% to 4.64, South32 added 4.12% to $3.54 while index heavyweight BHP added 1.94% to $37.72

Gains also for Consumer Discretionary stocks following a bumper trading update from J.B. Hi-Fi yesterday. JB Hi-Fi added 4.5% to $43.64, Harvey Norman added 4.2% to $4.20. Flight Centre added 2.6% to $17.66, Wesfarmers added 1.7% to $46.92 and Webjet added 2% to $5.45.

Bank stocks have benefitted from a continued rebound in the U.S. banking sector and after Westpac bumped higher both its fixed and variable rates. Macquarie added 4.46% to $174.30, Westpac added 1.4% to $20.59, CBA added 1.2% to $96.07 and NAB added 0.7% to $29.26. The ANZ shares remain in a trading halt as it finalised its book build to buy Suncorp.

In the Lithium space, it was Liontown Resource's turn to notch double-digit gains as it climbed 10% to $1.12. Galan Resources added 8% to $1.07, Iluka Resources added 6.7% to $9.21, Core Lithium added 5.4% to $0.98, Pilbara added 4% to $2.46

Turning to the charts, the ASX200 has edged into the bottom of a resistance band between 6750/6950 that it needs to recover above to negate the technical damage caused by the breakdown in June. Until this occurs, the rally from the 6407 low is viewed as a bear market rally.

ASX200 Daily Chart 20th of July

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of July 20th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Australia 200 Stocks Equities Indices

Latest market news

View more
EUR/USD weekly reversal signals potential directional shift
Today 04:20 AM
EUR/USD, US dollar, Dow Jones, crude oil analysis: COT report
Today 03:11 AM
US bond yields threatening to break higher in blow to soft landing beneficiaries
Today 12:39 AM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: US inflation, AU jobs figures to drive AUD
Yesterday 08:00 PM
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, DJIA Forecast: MSFT, NVDA, and TSLA Power Indices to Record Highs
Yesterday 01:00 PM
Crude oil outlook: What now after a volatile two weeks?
Yesterday 06:00 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more
Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Oil extraction
ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
By:
David Scutt
December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
    Research
    The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
      Research
      The RBA hiked by 25bp – but Governor Lowe slips in an inflation upgrade
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 1, 2022 05:18 AM
        Australian flag
        The ASX 200 jumps out of the gate, but can it make the next hurdle?
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        October 14, 2022 01:49 AM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.