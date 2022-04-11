ASX200 Afternoon Report April 11th 2022

April 11, 2022 6:50 AM
14 views
Australian flag

The unrelenting march higher in bond yields, a surge in new virus cases in China and higher than expected Chinese inflation data have combined to rattle regional equity markets to start the new week. Suddenly, the start of Q2 2022 resembles the shaky opening weeks of Q1 2022. 

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index fell by 2.64%. In Tokyo, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell by 0.6%. While U.S. equity futures, led by the tech-heavy Nasdaq, dropped by 0.80% to 14215.

Seemingly unworried by the weekend announcement of a general election the ASX200 bolted out of the gate before paring almost 40 pts of early gains to finish 7 pts higher at 7485.

Unable to escape the intensifying heat of rising bond yields, local I.T. stocks have again run foul of investors looking for the exit door. Tyro Payments (TYR) dropped 3.5% to $1.50, Appen (APX) fell 2.67% to $6.55, cloud computing company Megaport (MP1) fell 2.48% to $12.59, Afterpay owner Block (SQ2) fell 2.30% to $164.43 and is now 17% below its $196.00 high from March 30. While Altium (ALU) lost 1.45% to $33.28. 

Cost of living pressures and concerns that households may commit to a spending lockdown due to the uncertainty of the Federal Election has weighed on consumer-facing stocks. Webjet (WEB) dropped by 1.8% to $5.29. Aristocrat Leisure fell 1.50% to $32.90, Wesfarmers (WES) dropped 1.4% to $48.33, and Domino’s Pizza (DMP) slid 0.85% to $80.02.   

A fall in crude oil futures to below $96.00 p/b on concerns over slowing demand from China lockdowns and the release of strategic energy reserves weighed on local energy stocks.

Origin Energy (ORG) dropped by 1% to $6.48. Woodside Petroleum (WPL) fell by 1% to $32.07, AGL Energy (AGL) dropped 0.8% to $8.38.  Beach Energy (BPT) and Santos (STO) rose by 1% and 0.7%, respectively.

In Asia, a slide in iron ore futures has weighted on the big miners. Fortescue Metals (FMG) dropped 3.1% to $21.15; Rio Tinto (Rio) fell 1% to $117.72. BHP Group (BHP) fell 0.23% to $51.82. Conversely, key coal miners continue to benefit from EU sanctions on Russian coal imports. New Hope Corporation (NHC) added 0.26% to $3.86, while Whitehaven Coal added 0.9% to $4.53.

The Big Banks remain one of the main beneficiaries of higher rates, providing, of course, bad debts don't balloon. Commonwealth Bank (CBA) added 1.07% to $106.51, National Australia Bank (NAB) added 1% to $32.80, ANZ added 0.76% to $27.71, and Westpac (WBC) added 0.4% to $24.20.

The Lithium space remains lively. Lake Resources (LKE) surged 9% as they signed a non-binding agreement with Ford for approx. 25,000 tonnes of Lithium per year from their project in Argentina. Allkem (AKE) added 0.76% to $13.19 as it pursues a 10% stake in the global lithium chemicals market. Elsewhere, Avz Minerals (AVZ) fell 4.46% to $1.07. Vulcan Energy (VUL) dropped 4.2% to $9.06, while Galan Lithium (GLN) fell 3.27% to $2.07.

The AUDUSD is trading lower at .7441 (-0.26%), extending its retreat from last week's .7661 high as U.S. yields march higher and iron ore trades lower in Asia on concerns over softer demand from China from Covid lockdowns.

ASX200 Daily Chart 11th of April

Source Tradingview. The figures stated are as of April 11th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the company you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade

 

Related tags: Australia 200

Sign up to our exclusive Q2 Market Outlook now

Want to hear about news, products & offers?


Form is Processing.

By submitting information I confirm that I agree to the Terms and conditions and Privacy policy.

Latest market news

View more
FOMC, ECB and BOJ with US and AU CPI reports in focus: The Week Ahead
Today 04:15 AM
Nasdaq hit by Tesla results, Banks still buoyant
Yesterday 07:05 PM
British Pound Analysis: All Eyes on 1.2850 Support for GBP/USD
Yesterday 03:53 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks fall after Tesla, Netflix disappoint
Yesterday 01:04 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 20, 2023
Yesterday 12:28 PM
DAX outlook: European stocks remain bid
Yesterday 11:56 AM

Open an account today

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.
Open account

Web Trader platform

Our sophisticated web-based platform is packed with features.
Learn more

Economic Calendar

Latest Australia 200 articles

Research
AUD pairs in focus for AU employment: Asian Open - 20th July 2023
By:
Matt Simpson
July 19, 2023 10:40 PM
    Research
    USD Index, AUD/NZD Analysis: Asian Open – 19th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 18, 2023 11:07 PM
      Research
      AUD/USD pulls back ahead of RBA minutes: Asian Open - 18th July 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      July 17, 2023 10:09 PM
        Close-up of market chart
        AUD/USD is on track for best week this year: Asian Open – 14th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 13, 2023 11:04 PM

          StoneX Financial Ltd (trading as “City Index”) is an execution-only service provider. This material, whether or not it states any opinions, is for general information purposes only and it does not take into account your personal circumstances or objectives. This material has been prepared using the thoughts and opinions of the author and these may change. However, City Index does not plan to provide further updates to any material once published and it is not under any obligation to keep this material up to date. This material is short term in nature and may only relate to facts and circumstances existing at a specific time or day. Nothing in this material is (or should be considered to be) financial, investment, legal, tax or other advice and no reliance should be placed on it.

          No opinion given in this material constitutes a recommendation by City Index or the author that any particular investment, security, transaction or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The material has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Although City Index is not specifically prevented from dealing before providing this material, City Index does not seek to take advantage of the material prior to its dissemination. This material is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.

          For further details see our full non-independent research disclaimer and quarterly summary.